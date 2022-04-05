Education issues: Georgia Legislature 2022

The last day of the 2022 Georgia Legislature, adjournment Sine Die, was Monday April 4. Follow the AJC coverage on Twitter via @AJCGaPolitics and on Facebook at AJC Georgia Politics
- Bill Tracker: AJC live updating page with status of key legislation. What has passed, what has been signed or vetoed by the governor
- Georgia lawmakers approve divisive concepts, transgender sports bill
- State lawmakers pass college student aid, campus speech zone bills
- Lawmakers OK letting taxpayers direct more money toward private schools
- State lawmakers send school recess bill to Kemp for signature
- Kemp signs bill letting parents opt kids out of school mask mandates
- Georgia lawmakers pass parents’ bill of rights advocated by Kemp
- Full coverage: The Georgia Legislature 2022
Editors' Picks