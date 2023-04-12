X

Drew Findling

Education: Oglethorpe University, Emory University School of Law.

Family: Wife, Beth Kaplan Findling, a corporate recruiter; and three children, two of whom (Sam Findling McFoy and Zack Findling) are assistant Fulton County public defenders.

Career: Fulton County Public Defender’s Office and The Findling Law Firm.

Notable clients: Former Fulton County Sheriff Jackie Barrett; former Morehouse College President Delores Cross; former NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Dennis Rodman; former state Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine; former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill; singer Faith Evans; former city of Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers; and hip-hop stars Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Waka Flocka Flame and Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos.

