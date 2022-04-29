ajc logo
X

DeKalb County Schools: Our recent coverage

Info Boxes

April 26: DeKalb County school board fires Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris

Former DeKalb school superintendent says she was blindsided by firing

Who is Vasanne Tinsley, interim DeKalb County school superintendent?

April 27: DeKalb CEO decries school district turmoil in state of county speech

April 27: Kemp ‘concerned’ DeKalb superintendent’s firing is about politics

April 26: Board chair: Druid Hills High problems fall on DeKalb superintendent

April 22: DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan

More coverage from the AJC education journalists

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Our reporting
About this story
NFL draft news from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top