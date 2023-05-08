X

Daily News / May 8, 2023

‘Solutions that never happen’

President Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for five days in a proclamation [last Sunday], that begins: “As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on...”

… the same word-for-word proclamation was also issued on March 27 for Nashville and on Jan. 21 for Monterey Park, Calif. Last year, it was July 4 for Highland Park, Ill. and May 24 for Uvalde, Texas. In 2021, there were four times: May 26 for San Jose, April 15 for Indianapolis, March 22 for Boulder and March 16 for Atlanta.

What also repeats are the solutions that never happen.

The flags will stay lowered until [last] Thursday evening.

And then they’re back up, until the next proclamation.

— The Daily News Editorial Board

Read the full editorial here.

