COVID and nursing homes

Full coverage of COVID in GeorgiaHomes can now lift most COVID-19 restrictions on visitsCOVID-19 toll in Ga. nursing homes obscuredState’s oversight of long-term care shaky as cases jumpDeadly Dunwoody nursing home outbreak raises questionsLawmaker: Nursing homes need ‘granny cams’Less-deadly COVID surge hits senior care homesHomes must now report suspected cases and deathsHard-hit homes battle coronavirusList of infected nursing, senior care homes nearly doublesEditors' PicksThe LatestTex McIver previous coverage2h agoSophisticated schemesTracking Atlanta’s winter weatherInvestigations