Court challenge to District Attorney Fani Willis

Follow continuing coverage from the AJC on the effort to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the Trump Georgia election case. Sign up for the ‘Trump 19′ newsletter for email updates. On X, formerly Twitter, follow reporters Tamar Hallerman, David Wickert and Bill Rankin. Subscribe to the Trump Indictment podcast for coverage of the case.
Fate of Fulton DA’s role in Trump case uncertain after testimony concludes
In fiery testimony, Willis defends herself against accusations of misconduct
Recap of live updates from the two-day Fani Willis hearing
Photos: The faces at the Fani Willis hearing
The Players: Who’s who in the Trump Georgia investigation
A timeline of allegations against DA Fani Willis
Trump Indictment podcast: Setting the table for this week’s hearing