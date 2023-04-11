Courier Journal / April 11, 2023

‘Why is it so difficult?’

On the 100th day of 2023, at Old National Bank, Louisville added its name to the list of cities that have lost lives in a mass shooting once again. It was only a matter of time.

We can no longer offer up thoughts and prayers without also committing to meaningful action or our condolences are hollow. This gun violence is not only senseless, it is rooted in stubbornness, finger-pointing and platform pontifications.