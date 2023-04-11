X

Courier Journal / April 11, 2023

‘Why is it so difficult?’

On the 100th day of 2023, at Old National Bank, Louisville added its name to the list of cities that have lost lives in a mass shooting once again. It was only a matter of time.

We can no longer offer up thoughts and prayers without also committing to meaningful action or our condolences are hollow. This gun violence is not only senseless, it is rooted in stubbornness, finger-pointing and platform pontifications.

What we need is resolve.

Why is it so difficult for our elected officials to implement what the majority of constituents say they want?

Instead of spending legislative time codifying background checks and gun restrictions, making sure only responsible gun owners have guns in their possession, our state legislature voted to prohibit local law enforcement agencies in Kentucky from enforcing federal firearm regulations.

How do these lawmakers respond to victims and the families that have lost loved ones now? How do they manage to double-down and prevent municipalities from doing what’s best for their own communities?

— The Courier Journal Editorial Board

Read the full editorial here.

