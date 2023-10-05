Corrupt officers smuggle drugs

Jenkins Correctional Facility (July 2019)

An officer showed an inmate the location of cameras at the prison. Then later, the officer opened a door so that inmate and several others could exit the building, walk to the fence and watch a “drone drop.” She then returned to the building, while the first inmate attempted to obtain contraband dropped by the drone. She resigned while under investigation.

Baldwin State Prison (July 2019) After a sergeant at the front entry noticed a small plastic bag with a green leafy substance in an officer’s bag, the officer was strip-searched. That turned up 11 balls, each about the size of a golf ball, and wrapped in electrical tape in the officer’s panties and another ball in her bra. Later, while unwrapping the suspected marijuana, an investigator found a white crystal substance inside, and a test later revealed it to be 14 grams of methamphetamine. The officer was charged with possession of meth and marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of oath and crossing the guard lines with drugs. She entered a negotiated plea and was sentenced to 20 years, with the first two years to be served in prison. Lee Arrendale State Prison (February 2022) An officer was caught bringing in 15 sheets of construction paper with K-2. He told investigators that the day before, while at home on his day off, a vehicle pulled up with a woman he recognized as a former inmate. She and the driver gave him the sheets, he told investigators, and said if he didn’t want his family to get hurt, he needed to bring them in and leave them in the kitchen. There were no witnesses to verify his claim, investigators noted. A search of his cellphone found that among his contacts were several first names or nicknames of offenders.

Coffee Correctional Facility (March 2019)

An officer stopped at screening was found to have something on the inside of her right pant leg. She then admitted to having illegal drugs and surrendered two packaged bundles from inside her pants. Both contained marijuana, which she admitted to trying was for an inmate. Before the attempt, she said she had been given $1,000, and if she had smuggled the drugs in she was due to get another $1,000, she said. What’s more, she also told investigators that on two previous occasions she had taken a cellphone and drugs into the prison. According to the investigation, she had decided not to make the latest attempt but did so after being an inmate by the alias of “Shooter” had threatened her and her family is. Investigators were looking into her claim that two fellow officers had manipulated her into introducing contraband. She pleaded under the First Offender Act and received five years’ probation with six months to serve in a detention center.

Telfair State Prison (July 2018)

An officer was arrested for trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, crossing guard lines with weapons and other charges. POST records show that when she attempted to enter the prison for her shift, during screening sergeants detected an odor of marijuana and during a pat search felt a hard object on the officer’s left outer thigh. She was allowed to enter a sallyport, where she was seen removing some objects from the left side of her pants and placing them in her food container. No contraband was found in a strip search. But her food container was searched and two bundles of contraband were found, with about three ounces of meth and two ounces of tobacco. A search of her vehicle found more marijuana and tobacco, packaged like the contraband found in her food container.

Lee State Prison (September 2021)

An officer was stopped at the entrance and was found to have packages of marijuana. An investigation also found he had crossed guard lines with a semi-automatic handgun and rifle. He was arrested for crossing guard lines with weapons and with contraband, violation of oath, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.