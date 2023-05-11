X

Chicago Tribune / March 28

Info Boxes

‘How many mass shootings will it take?’

Again, America grieves.

If Americans are growing numb to the horrific regularity of mass shootings at schools, they shouldn’t. No one with any sense of humanity should allow themselves to brand shootings at schools as simply the world we live in or the sad reality today.

The attack at the Covenant School [in Nashville] should do much more than evoke grief and empathy. It should shake Americans into action.

It is past time for any citizen to countenance voting for a lawmaker, whether at the state or federal level, who refuses to support a ban on assault-style rifles. Such a ban isn’t an end-all solution. But it would take off the streets a weapon that has become synonymous with America’s mass shootings epidemic.

But how many mass shootings, how much bloodshed at schools, will it take for Americans to realize this crisis should be tackled solely with a nonpartisan approach?

After the Sept. 11 attacks, Americans collectively rallied against the threat of terrorism. The scourge of mass shootings shouldn’t be treated any differently.

— The Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

Read the full editorial here.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: Georgia Board of Education changes way public schools teach English1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Firing a gun inside Hartsfield-Jackson leads to 10 years in federal prison
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024
7h ago
The Latest
The Philadelphia Inquirer/Aug. 23, 2022
The Mercury News / Jan. 25, 2023
The Denver Post / March 27, 2023
Featured

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Mother’s Day in Atlanta
2h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top