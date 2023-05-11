Chicago Tribune / March 28

‘How many mass shootings will it take?’
Again, America grieves.
If Americans are growing numb to the horrific regularity of mass shootings at schools, they shouldn’t. No one with any sense of humanity should allow themselves to brand shootings at schools as simply the world we live in or the sad reality today.
The attack at the Covenant School [in Nashville] should do much more than evoke grief and empathy. It should shake Americans into action.
It is past time for any citizen to countenance voting for a lawmaker, whether at the state or federal level, who refuses to support a ban on assault-style rifles. Such a ban isn’t an end-all solution. But it would take off the streets a weapon that has become synonymous with America’s mass shootings epidemic.
But how many mass shootings, how much bloodshed at schools, will it take for Americans to realize this crisis should be tackled solely with a nonpartisan approach?
After the Sept. 11 attacks, Americans collectively rallied against the threat of terrorism. The scourge of mass shootings shouldn’t be treated any differently.
— The Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
