Chicago Tribune / March 28

The attack at the Covenant School [in Nashville] should do much more than evoke grief and empathy. It should shake Americans into action.

It is past time for any citizen to countenance voting for a lawmaker, whether at the state or federal level, who refuses to support a ban on assault-style rifles. Such a ban isn’t an end-all solution. But it would take off the streets a weapon that has become synonymous with America’s mass shootings epidemic.