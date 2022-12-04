ajc logo
X

CFB Playoffs and the bowl season 2022

Info Boxes

Journalists from the AJC are providing complete coverage of the SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs and the decisions on Sunday about the College Football Playoffs.

Readers will find updated coverage in print and ePaper editions, the AJC app and on ajc.com.

Sunday ePaper College Football Extra: Expanded photos and coverage of UGA and the SEC Championship

On Twitter: Follow UGA reporter Chip Towers @ctowersajc, @sarah_k_spence, @AJCSports and @ajc

On Facebook: UGASportsNewsNow

On Instagram: @ajcnews

Championship Saturday: Scores from all the conference title games

Latest UGA updates

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia unleashes Brock Bowers as College Football Playoff awaits12h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000
14h ago

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Like snow days, Atlanta needs storm days
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Christopher Smith’s unusual touchdown return highlights brilliant day for UGA
11h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Christopher Smith’s unusual touchdown return highlights brilliant day for UGA
11h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 50, LSU 30
12h ago
The Latest
Walker and Warnock on the issues
The City of Atlanta’s LIFT program
Snapshot: Riverdale
Featured

Credit: Nell Redmond

College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top