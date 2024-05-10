BY THE NUMBERS

Info Boxes

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June 2022 allowing states like Georgia to institute abortion bans, states with abortion bans or restrictions started attracting fewer medical residents, the new doctors who work in training at academic hospitals. Court decisions in 2022 and 2023 including by Georgia’s state Supreme Court affirmed its abortion ban after about six weeks of pregnancy.

These data show the trend in medical graduates applying for residencies in Georgia, compared to the national average. In Georgia the decline followed years of increases.

2023-2024

  • Georgia: 9.5% decrease
  • U.S. average: 0.4% decrease

2022-2023

  • Georgia: 1.0% decrease
  • U.S. average: 1.8% decrease

2021-2022

  • Georgia: 5.1% increase
  • U.S. average: 0.5% increase

AJC Staff Writer Ariel Hart compiled this data box. Source: Association of American Medical Colleges

