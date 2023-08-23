Boost now or wait?

With COVID cases on the upswing, many are asking when they should get their next booster. Experts say most people should wait for the updated vaccine, expected to arrive to pharmacies and doctors in mid-September.

Those at high risk of infection or those who haven’t had a booster or infection for several months should ask their doctor’s advice. Plans for travel or a family gathering may also play into a decision to get boosted now rather than waiting.

But for the majority of people, public health experts say it makes sense to wait for a vaccine that will better target the variants now circulating.

The updated vaccine formula is also expected to at least provide some protection against one of the latest variants, EG.5.

Federal health officials are shifting to an annual model for COVID shots for all age groups, similar to flu shots. Proponents say an annual shot could simplify the process of staying vaccinated and protected against severe COVID.

In the meantime, if you are concerned about catching COVID, you can take elevated precautions such as wearing an N95 or KN95 mask or avoiding crowds until the new updated vaccine is available.

If you have COVID symptoms, stay home for a few days. If you test positive, stay home for at least 5 days from the date your symptoms began. Read more here about what steps to take if you test positive.

Testing

The Georgia Department of Public Health is still providing free COVID tests at locations throughout the state listed here. But hours are limited.

Home test kits are harder to come by now, but they’re still important.

Home test kits also have expiration dates, and many of the free tests distributed in the pandemic have now expired. However, some of those expiration dates have been extended. You can check your test kit’s current expiration date here.

Seeking treatment for COVID

Antiviral medications can help your immune system fight of the coronavirus infection by stopping the virus from multiplying in your body, with a goal of preventing you from becoming more seriously ill. There is a narrow window, typically five days from when you begin feeling ill, to begin this treatment so speak with your healthcare provider as soon as possible if you test positive for COVID.