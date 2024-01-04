Best practices for safe driving

- Always adjust your speed based on pedestrian activity, weather, and lighting conditions. If you are being tailgated, safely merge into the adjacent right lane. If this isn’t an option, maintain a safe legal speed. If a speeding driver is tailgating you, safely steer your vehicle out of the way.
- Buckle up. Wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle.
- Drive Alert. Instead of trying to attempt a risky distraction while driving, pull off the road and stop your vehicle in a safe place.
- Be a responsible driver. Don’t drink and drive.
SOURCE: Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety