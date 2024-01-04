Best practices for safe driving

  • Always adjust your speed based on pedestrian activity, weather, and lighting conditions. If you are being tailgated, safely merge into the adjacent right lane. If this isn’t an option, maintain a safe legal speed. If a speeding driver is tailgating you, safely steer your vehicle out of the way.
  • Buckle up. Wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle.
  • Drive Alert. Instead of trying to attempt a risky distraction while driving, pull off the road and stop your vehicle in a safe place.
  • Be a responsible driver. Don’t drink and drive.

SOURCE: Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

