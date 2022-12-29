BreakingNews
UPDATE: Fulton County deputy found shot, killed in crashed car in NW Atlanta
Best in Georgia high school football 2022

Info Boxes

Read about the top players and teams in Georgia high school football from AJC Sports

2022 AJC all-state football teams

2022 AJC all-metro football teams

2022 AJC state player of the year: Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs

GHSA football state playoff champions - Scores and links

National ranking: Mill Creek, Hughes finish as Georgia’s top 2 teams

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol
4h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

1h ago

Credit: Michael Wyke

Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur
7h ago
Searchable list
McAvoy Farms complaint timeline
Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falconry in Georgia: These falconers enjoy a sport that dates back hundreds of years
Front page editorial from the AJC Editor: Dangerous dwellings damage our community
12h ago
Today's college bowl games
