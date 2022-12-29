Best in Georgia high school football 2022

Read about the top players and teams in Georgia high school football from AJC Sports2022 AJC all-state football teams2022 AJC all-metro football teams2022 AJC state player of the year: Mill Creek’s Caleb DownsGHSA football state playoff champions - Scores and linksNational ranking: Mill Creek, Hughes finish as Georgia’s top 2 teamsExploreMore from AJC Prep Zone, including All-region teamsEditors' PicksCredit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionUPDATE: Fulton County deputy found shot, killed in crashed car in NW Atlanta2h ago2022 AJC all-state football teams3h agoCredit: Christina MatacottaHomeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol4h agoCredit: Christina MatacottaSouthwest cancellations continue in Atlanta as New Year approaches1h agoCredit: Christina MatacottaSouthwest cancellations continue in Atlanta as New Year approaches1h agoCredit: Michael WykeKiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur7h agoThe LatestSearchable listSearchable ListMcAvoy Farms complaint timelineFeaturedCredit: Miguel MartinezFalconry in Georgia: These falconers enjoy a sport that dates back hundreds of yearsFront page editorial from the AJC Editor: Dangerous dwellings damage our community12h agoToday's college bowl games