And how does Atlanta rank?

Though the FBI and the American Society of Criminology oppose ranking cities based on crime statistics, Trump’s assertion that Atlanta is one of the most dangerous cities in the world is false no matter how you slice it.

When ranked by crimes per capita, Atlanta does not break into the top 100 U.S. cities for any category of crime, based on an analysis of 2019 FBI data — the latest year the FBI published comparison data.

That wasn’t always the case. Back in 1973, Atlanta had the highest homicide rate of any large American city, according to the FBI’s data.