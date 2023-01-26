AJC poll January 2023

- Interactive: Complete poll results- AJC poll: Georgians oppose runoffs, back sports betting and abortion rights- AJC poll: As Kemp readies State of the State address, he’s never been stronger- Georgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows- PDF: View poll crosstabsEditors' PicksCredit: Arvin Temkar/AJCBurt Jones charts his course as Georgia’s new No. 22h agoThe Jolt: Casino supporters are upping the ante in Georgia3h agoCredit: Helena Oliviero24 hours in ER with sick mom gives insights on COVID, hospital strain1h agoCredit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-ConstitutionBuddy Carter’s national sales tax bill draws spotlight, derision3h agoCredit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-ConstitutionBuddy Carter’s national sales tax bill draws spotlight, derision3h agoCredit: arvin.temkar@ajc.comGeorgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows3h agoThe LatestTell us your storyWhy are we writing this story?Dry January Resources, AtlantaFeaturedCredit: robert.andres@ajc.comFrom 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crashAtlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’