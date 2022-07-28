ajc logo
AJC July 2022 poll

Interactive: Complete poll results

AJC poll: Kemp, Warnock slightly ahead in Georgia’s top races

AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban

AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump

Politically Georgia Podcast: The AJC poll shows a split ticket leads the state’s top races

Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll

FAQ: About the AJC’s July poll

Featured
For the first time in modern Georgia history, voters have nominated two Black candidates for the U.S. Senate: Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Credit: Staff and wire

In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
14h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
