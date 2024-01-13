AJC in Iowa

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Tia Mitchell, columnist Patricia Murphy and photographer Hyosub Shin are braving the cold in Iowa to cover the lead-up to Monday’s Republican caucus and the repercussions of the results.

Why would we send our staffers into subzero temperatures halfway across the country to cover a very different candidate selection process in a state that bears little resemblance to our own? Early voting for Georgia’s March 12 presidential primary starts Feb. 19, a mere five weeks after the caucuses. What happens in Iowa will influence what happens here. And we are following a number of Georgia public officials and party activists who are also there campaigning for the candidates they support.

The AJC’s political team will be in New Hampshire and South Carolina, too, bringing you the kind of Georgia focused coverage you won’t find anywhere else. Follow their coverage on AJC.com/politics, and follow them on X: Mitchell at @ajconwashington, Murphy at @MurphyAJC and Shin at @ilovfoto