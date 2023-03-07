X
AJC complete coverage on Norfolk Southern

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been tracking the recent issues faced by the Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern. Among our staff’s in-depth coverage:

New Norfolk Southern HQ designed with future in mind

EPA: Norfolk Southern could be liable for Ohio train derailment cleanup

Another Norfolk Southern train derails; EPA chief vows accountability

Buttigieg: Ohio residents ‘not satisfied’ by Norfolk Southern response

Ohio train crew got critical alert only moments before derailment

Ohio town reels from Norfolk Southern derailment disaster

NTSB launches special probe into Norfolk Southern safety practices

‘I’m terribly sorry,’ Norfolk Southern CEO tells senators

Railroads have a pivotal history with Atlanta. Here’s a special advertising section from last year in partnership with the Atlanta History Center and Norfolk Southern:

Atlanta & the Railroads

Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Sidney Lanier
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Science Fest, St. Patrick’s Parade...
