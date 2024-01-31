About this story

This is the latest story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s coverage of extensive problems in the Georgia prison system. The AJC published an in-depth investigation of the state’s prison system last year. The series exposed extensive corruption by prison employees, widespread drug use and drug dealing inside prisons, extreme understaffing, record numbers of homicides and suicides among prisoners and large criminal enterprises that operate inside prisons – and victimize people on the outside. Read the series at www.ajc.com/georgiaprisons.