About former President Jimmy Carter

Recent coverage about Jimmy Carter by the AJCNaval Academy building renamed in honor of Jimmy CarterIn Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives onNinety-eight ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter on his birthdayCarters attend Plains Peanut Festival in style with ‘46 RAGJimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrated at 75th wedding anniversary bash in PlainsMore Jimmy Carter coverageEditors' PicksCredit: TNSFormer President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care6h agoJimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news3h agoCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCYear 2 provides more comfort for Braves first baseman Matt Olson8h agoCredit: Rob SayeGHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Saturday1h agoCredit: Rob SayeGHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Saturday1h agoCredit: DAVID TULISMan shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail6h agoThe LatestAsk AJC reportersAmerican Dream for Rent: An AJC InvestigationConcerns about police procedureFeaturedCredit: Jacquelyn MartinWho's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC BreakdownWhat is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcastSenators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting