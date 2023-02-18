X
Dark Mode Toggle

About former President Jimmy Carter

Info Boxes

Recent coverage about Jimmy Carter by the AJC

Naval Academy building renamed in honor of Jimmy Carter

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on

Ninety-eight ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter on his birthday

Carters attend Plains Peanut Festival in style with ‘46 RAG

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrated at 75th wedding anniversary bash in Plains

More Jimmy Carter coverage

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care6h ago

Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Year 2 provides more comfort for Braves first baseman Matt Olson
8h ago

Credit: Rob Saye

GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Saturday
1h ago

Credit: Rob Saye

GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Saturday
1h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
6h ago
The Latest
Ask AJC reporters
American Dream for Rent: An AJC Investigation
Concerns about police procedure
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top