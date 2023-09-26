A new drug threat

BreakingNews
A synthetic opioid 1,000 times more potent than morphine and up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl hit the illicit drug market in the U.S. by 2021.

The drug is formally known as N-pyrrolidino etonitazene.

Its street name is Pyro or M 30.

The drug can be a powder or pressed into pills. Sometimes, it is made to look like an oxycodone pill and it may be combined with other drugs.

DEA now classifies it as a Schedule I controlled substance – the highest classification -- because the drug has no medical use and is highly addictive.

It sedates people and depresses their breathing, often leading to death.

The first reported fatal overdose in the U.S. involving this drug was in 2021.

The first reported fatal overdoses in Georgia were in January 2022, in Atlanta and in Marietta.

Naloxone can be administered to try to reverse the overdose, but multiple doses may be needed, according to medical authorities

Sources: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association August 2022 fact sheet; The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education

