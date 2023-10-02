50 Years of Hip-Hop: Celebrating Atlanta’s influence

Info Boxes
1 hour ago
X

This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a musical genre that sparked a major cultural phenomenon. Although Atlanta’s emcees may have picked up the mic nearly a decade after the movement was birthed in Bronx, New York, ATL’s influence is undeniable. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is celebrating the city’s influence with the upcoming premiere of “The South Got Something To Say,” an insightful documentary on Atlanta’s rise in hip-hop. Accompanied by a monthlong, 14-story series, the AJC is exploring how Atlanta cemented its spot in hip-hop history. Follow along online, in print and in the Unapologetically ATL newsletter.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Jimmy Carter marks his 99th birthday with 99 new American citizens8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves tie MLB record for most home runs in a season
3h ago

Metro Atlanta shootings kill 2 teenagers within 3 hours, police say
6h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

GDOC: Georgia correctional officer slain by inmate
7h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

GDOC: Georgia correctional officer slain by inmate
7h ago

Credit: AP

Congress averted a government shutdown. Here is how Georgia lawmakers voted
11h ago
The Latest
50 Years of Hip-Hop: Celebrating Atlanta’s influence
#JimmyCarter99: Marking a milestone birthday
Jailed to death: An editorial board exclusive
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what you need to know as Braves get ready for postseason
13h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top