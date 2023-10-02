50 Years of Hip-Hop: Celebrating Atlanta’s influence

This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a musical genre that sparked a major cultural phenomenon. Although Atlanta’s emcees may have picked up the mic nearly a decade after the movement was birthed in Bronx, New York, ATL’s influence is undeniable. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is celebrating the city’s influence with the upcoming premiere of “The South Got Something To Say,” an insightful documentary on Atlanta’s rise in hip-hop. Accompanied by a monthlong, 14-story series, the AJC is exploring how Atlanta cemented its spot in hip-hop history. Follow along online, in print and in the Unapologetically ATL newsletter.