Clone test image issues

The fun includes Lunar New Year events, a Polar Plunge and Run the Reagan races.
Teams prepare for the judging of the costume contest held before the Polar Bear Plunge in Acworth on Saturday, February 25, 2023. (Photo: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)
28 minutes ago
Looking for something family-friendly to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Lunar New Year celebrations are in full swing, with events taking place at Atlantic Station as well as in Chamblee and Johns Creek. Other options include the annual Run the Reagan races in Snellville and the Polar Plunge in Acworth benefiting Special Olympics Georgia.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
The 34th annual parade and festival features a parade with costumes and decorated floats, rides, bounce houses, face painting, music, refreshments and more.
Noon parade, 12:30-3:30 p.m. festival. Sunday, Feb. 22. Rides and activities range from two to eight tickets each with tickets costing 50 cents. Unlimited rides bracelet $40. Beth Jacob Atlanta, 1855 Lavista Road NE, Atlanta. 404-633-0551.
Children’s book author and artist Mo Willems’ book of the same name is the inspiration behind this family musical. It tells the tale of Wilbur, a clothes-loving mole rat who navigates the pressure to be like everyone else.
2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, plus additional dates. $20. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600.
Take the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Georgia, make a pledge to support a participant or simply come to watch the fun. Prizes will be awarded in categories such as best costume and highest individual fundraiser.
9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. $35 to participate, $50 to also get a T-shirt. Acworth Beach at Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.
Take your young kids through this immersive experience with a new story of a gentle storybook mouse who needs help. Guests will experience handcrafted sets with light and sound and meet the villagers who bring the story to life. Hands-on crafts and seasonal activities are also available.
Continuing noon-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, and Sunday, Feb. 22. $16.92. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Suite 2052, Alpharetta. 470-388-7001.
Gather in Bell Memorial Park for complimentary morning snacks and coffee and watch three new trees being planted. You can help finish off the planting if you’d like, and a free Persimmon tree seedling will be available to each guest while supplies last.
10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20. Free. Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Drive, Milton. 678-242-2500.