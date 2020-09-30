Digital Subscription

Q. If I’m a print subscriber, how can I access stories on ajc.com?
A. All print subscribers receive unlimited digital access to our website. You just need to set up a login and password and can do so by visiting myaccount.ajc.com and choosing the option to Activate your account.
Q: Does the website include all of the content from the print edition online?
A. Yes. We publish all of the stories and columns produced by the journalists of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on ajc.com.
Q. How do I navigate your website to find something I saw in your print edition?
A. There are multiple ways for you to find what you’re looking for. At the top of each page, you’ll see a navigation bar that will help you find different categories of content. You can also click on the search button (magnifying glass) at the top of each page.
Q. What website browsers support ajc.com?
A. We currently support Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Firefox. In order to ensure the best reading experience, current versions plus one back are supported.
Q: When will my digital access be available?
A: Access to the digital products will be available within 24 hours. You will receive a welcome email that walks you through the steps to activate and access your digital products.
Q: I just purchased a new subscription. How do I activate access to my digital products?
A: Go to myaccount.ajc.com. Under the ‘Already a Subscriber?’ click the activate button. Enter your email address and a password and click activate. You will enter your last name and either your ZIP code, phone number, order confirmation or account number. Click submit and begin your digital access. Be sure to make note of your username and password so you can use this information to log in to ajc.com to access our complete coverage.