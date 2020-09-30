Digital Subscription

A. There are multiple ways for you to find what you’re looking for. At the top of each page, you’ll see a navigation bar that will help you find different categories of content. You can also click on the search button (magnifying glass) at the top of each page.

Q. What website browsers support ajc.com?

A. We currently support Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Firefox. In order to ensure the best reading experience, current versions plus one back are supported.

Q: When will my digital access be available?

A: Access to the digital products will be available within 24 hours. You will receive a welcome email that walks you through the steps to activate and access your digital products.

Q: I just purchased a new subscription. How do I activate access to my digital products?

A: Go to myaccount.ajc.com. Under the ‘Already a Subscriber?’ click the activate button. Enter your email address and a password and click activate. You will enter your last name and either your ZIP code, phone number, order confirmation or account number. Click submit and begin your digital access. Be sure to make note of your username and password so you can use this information to log in to ajc.com to access our complete coverage.