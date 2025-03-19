ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION SUBSCRIPTION TERMS & CONDITIONS

Updated: January 27, 2025

Introduction

These Subscription Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) govern the access and usage of Atlanta Journal-Constitution (“AJC” or “us” or “our”) products and services to any subscriber (“you”). By subscribing, you are agreeing to these Subscription Terms, and our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy, as each may be updated by us from time to time.

These Terms affect your legal rights, responsibilities and obligations and governs your use of AJC’s products and services and are legally binding, limit AJC’s liability to you, and require you to indemnify us and to settle certain disputes through individual arbitration, subject to a limited ability to opt-out of mandatory arbitration. If you do not wish to be bound by these Terms and any Additional Terms (defined below), do not subscribe to the AJC’s products or services and/or end your subscriptions with the AJC.

Special Offers and Promotions

We may offer free trials or promotional pricing for our products or services from time to time (“Special Offers”). The specific terms of each Special Offer are stated at the time the promotion is offered. Current Special Offers and additional terms are below. Current subscribers are not eligible to accept special offers and promotions (“Eligible Subscribers”).

Promotional Rate Web Offers: Offers are for a limited time and are only applicable for Eligible Subscribers who signed up via ajc.com during the offer period. You will be charged the promotional price stated in the offer for Premium Digital (Digital Only) subscription access during the promotional period. You will be required to provide your payment details when you sign up to maintain access after the promotional period. Upon completion of your promotional period, Your Subscription will automatically convert into a paid Premium Digital subscription, subject to the terms below, and Your payment method will be automatically charged the price stated in the offer, which automatically renews each month with Autopay (defined below). You can cancel your subscription anytime via your AJC account settings at ajc.com/myaccount or another method listed in the Cancellation section of our Subscription Terms; however, Premium Digital Subscriptions are non-refundable and there are no refunds or credits for partially used billing periods (unless required by law). If you choose to re-subscribe at a later date, it will be at then-current rates. Offer terms are subject to change. Some content may be available without a subscription; products and content are subject to change.

Discounted Gift Subscriptions: You will be charged the discounted price stated in the offer for Premium Digital subscription access during the period stated in the offer. The subscription will not renew. The gift code is good for one-time use only, cannot be combined with other offers, is not replaceable, and has no cash value, and expires 1 year from date of purchase. A gift code may not be applied to an existing subscription; it can only be applied to a new digital-only subscription. Gift subscriptions are a limited-time offer, offer terms are subject to change; additional restrictions apply. Subject to these Terms and Gift Subscription terms below.

Premium Digital Subscription – The AJC News App Free Month Trial Offer: Limited time offer. Available only to subscribers who download the AJC News App via the Apple App Store or Google Play store and sign up for the Free Month Trial Offer in the AJC News App during the offer period. You will not be charged for the Premium Digital subscription access during your free trial month. You will be required to provide your payment details when you sign up for the free trial to maintain access after the free trial month. Upon completion of your free trial month, Your Subscription will automatically convert into a paid Premium Digital subscription, which automatically renews each month. The Premium Digital subscription includes access to the AJC News App, ajc.com, and the AJC ePaper. Payment will be automatically charged by Apple to your Apple ID or Google to your Google Play account (whichever applies) at the current subscription rate plus tax (if any) at the time of subscription every calendar month within 24 hours prior to the end of the current billing period. Your subscription will automatically renew each month unless it is canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. The billing period typically renews on the same day as the calendar date of the original purchase in the following month (billing period starts on February 7, subscription renews on March 7. However, the billing period may vary in some cases, such when your billing cycle began on a date that doesn’t occur in the next month (billing period began on January 30, subscription renews on February 28 (or 29 in the case of a leap year)), and then again on March 30. Deleting the AJC News App does not cancel Your Subscription. To cancel, please turn off auto-renew at least 24 hours before the end of the current period from your Apple ID or Google Play account settings on your Apple or Android device. Cancellation takes effect at the end of the current billing period. Terms and conditions apply. Offer terms and subscription rates are subject to change. Some content may be available without a subscription; products and content are subject to change.

Premium Merchandise: Please allow 6-8 weeks for the premium item associated with this promotion (if applicable) to be mailed to the address provided. If for any reason your subscription terminates before the end of 90 days, you will be charged the value of the premium item received.

General Offer Limitations: Subscription rates and offer terms are subject to change. Offers cannot be combined unless explicitly allowed in the offer terms. Some content may be available without a subscription. Products, subscriptions, add-ons, and content are subject to change.

General Promotion Terms and Special Offers

We may offer free trials or promotional pricing for our products or services from time to time (“Special Offers”). The specific terms of each Special Offer are stated at the time the promotion is offered. Each Special Offer may be different and may not be combined with other offers or promotions unless otherwise specifically stated in the offer. Changes or refunds may not be permitted. Special Offers and their parts (if any) are not transferable, not substitutable, and not redeemable for cash or other consideration. Taxes may apply and are subject to change. Promotional rate applies for the stated promotional term. Special Offer terms and subscription rates subject to change. Some content may be available without a subscription; products and content are subject to change. Terms and conditions apply to subscriptions and use of the AJC’s products and services; other exclusions may apply; void where prohibited. In case of any conflict between these Special Offer terms and the AJC’s general subscription terms, the Special Offer Terms will apply.

For free trials: You will not be charged the applicable subscription fee during the free trial period. You may be required to provide your payment details when you sign up for a free trial to enable uninterrupted access and continued use of your subscription after the trial period expires. At the expiration of your free trial period, your subscription will automatically convert into a paid subscription and your payment method will be charged the applicable fee unless you have canceled your subscription in accordance with the “Billing Preferences and Cancellation” section (below). You may cancel your subscription during your free trial period to avoid being charged as described above and below.

For promotional pricing: If your subscription includes promotional pricing, you will be charged the promotional rate for the stated promotional term. Your subscription will continue to automatically renew at the full, non-discounted subscription rate at the end of the promotional pricing period. To avoid being charged the full rate, you must cancel in accordance with the “Billing Preferences and Cancellation” section (below) before the promotional period ends.

Digital Add-Ons to Print Subscriptions: Currently, we provide digital add-ons to print subscription customers at no additional charge (the “Digital Add-Ons”). This is a limited time additional benefit for current print subscribers. In our sole discretion, we may modify, add, or remove the Digital Add-Ons in whole or in part at any time to any category of print subscribers. Digital Add-On access is discretionary by us, temporary, and not guaranteed to be included in any print subscriptions. The features and levels of access as well as the scope of any Digital Add-On packages may vary from subscriber to subscriber and may change or be removed at any time without notice in our sole discretion.

Free trials, promotional pricing, and Digital Add-On benefits may only be available to new subscribers or certain subscribers who meet certain eligibility requirements. You may only be permitted to use one free trial or promotional offer and may or may not be eligible for any Digital Add-On benefits.

Subscriptions

Ongoing Subscriptions: For a recurring fee (the “Subscription Fee”), we may offer certain content, products, and/or services on a subscription basis (“Your Subscription”). To the extent permitted by applicable law, Your Subscription will automatically renew for the Subscription Term (as defined below) unless and until you cancel Your Subscription, or your account is otherwise suspended or terminated. AJC reserves the right to change the terms of Your Subscription, including the Subscription Fee, from time to time, effective as of the beginning of your next Subscription Term (defined below) following the date of the change. We will give you advance notice of material changes. There may be a delay in the activation of Your Subscription, product, or service while subscription and payment details are processed and verified.

Print Subscriptions: AJC offers delivery to a physical address of our print products, subject to the availability and capacity of our delivery partners. Print subscriptions are limited to where The Atlanta Journal-Constitution currently delivers. There may be variability or delays in the dates and times of delivery of our print products due to weather or other causes. In addition, in certain locations and for certain print products, we may depend on the United States Postal Service or international postal services to provide delivery by mail for some or all of our print product delivery, which may result in additional variability in dates and times of delivery or, in some cases, delays. Depending on circumstances and the availability of delivery partners, we may need to switch your delivery to delivery by digital means, in which case we will notify you. At the start of Your Subscription, please allow 5+ business days for the delivery of your print newspaper to start after purchasing a subscription. We reserve the right to stop delivering our print products to you if you fail to renew your print subscription at least 2 business days before the end of your current print Subscription Term.

Premium Digital (Digital Only) Subscriptions: A Premium Digital subscription that includes access to ajc.com, the AJC News App (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store), ePaper, and more. Subscription excludes print addition. Digital Only subscriptions require autorenewal with Autopay (defined below). If you fail to renew your Digital Only subscription for any reason, then you will retain access to your Digital Only subscription content only until the end of your current Subscription Term. You may renew or resubscribe to regain access.

Gift Subscriptions: If you are purchasing a gift subscription, the full purchase price of a gift subscription is charged to the purchaser at the time of purchase and is nonrefundable. The gift code is good for one-time use only, cannot be combined with other offers, is not replaceable, and has no cash value, and expires 1 year from date of purchase. A gift code may not be applied to an existing subscription; it can only be applied to a new digital-only subscription. The Gift Subscription enables access to Digital Only subscription content for a limited time (e.g. one year). The gift subscription period begins the day the recipient redeems their gift and shall continue for the length of the purchased Subscription Term. Gift recipients must accept our Subscription Terms, Terms of Service, and Privacy Policy to redeem the gift. Gift subscriptions are a limited-time offer and offer terms are subject to change.

Digital Passes: A Digital Pass provides access to defined AJC content for a specified period starting at the time of purchase. Digital Passes are non-transferable and non-refundable for partially used periods (unless required by law). Additional restrictions may apply. Digital Passes are a limited-time offer, available to new subscribers, and offer terms are subject to change. If you choose to re-subscribe or buy a Digital Pass later, it will be at then-current rates. By purchasing a Digital Pass, AJC may contact you at the email address and phone number provided via calls and text messages about your account and with offers, including calls and text messages made with an automatic dialer and prerecorded voice.

Additional Subscription Terms: Sales tax is additional to your Subscription Fee and not included in the offer price. Sales tax is subject to change without notice and is applicable based on existing state and local regulations. Only one person may own a Digital Only subscription or product—the person who is the primary owner of the email address associated with the account. The owner of each Digital Only subscription account may share their digital access with up to four individuals when they share through their account manager at ajc.com/myaccount. Do not share your login information or password with anyone. Sharing your login information is in violation of these Terms. If the AJC determines there is unauthorized use of your account by anyone other than the registered account holder, then, the AJC may, in its sole discretion, permanently suspend or terminate your AJC account and prevent you from subscribing or purchasing AJC products in the future.

Additional Subscription Information: Subscription offers and promotional periods are subject to change. For details about your purchases please visit ajc.com/myaccount or contact the AJC at customercare@ajc.com or call (404) 522-4141.

Pricing

When you purchase an AJC subscription, the price will be made clear during the order process. You agree to pay the price stated at the time of your order, as well as any applicable taxes. All prices are in United States Dollars or another currency specified by AJC at the time of the purchase, which may depend on your billing address. Applicable taxes may vary depending on the jurisdiction; we may not be able to notify you in advance of changes in applicable taxes. You also agree to the billing frequency stated at the time of your order.

Discount eligibility is determined at the time of the order. Discounts cannot be applied retroactively.

If a stated price or other material information is determined by us in our sole discretion to be in error, we are not under any obligation to offer you the product or service at that price and reserve the right to cancel, terminate, or not process orders (including accepted orders). We will notify you of the error and either provide you with a refund or give you the opportunity to cancel your order and obtain a refund if payment has already been made.

Payment and Autorenewal

To the extent permitted by applicable law, except for Gift Subscription and special One-Time offers, Your Subscription will automatically renew for your Subscription Term unless and until you cancel, or your account is otherwise suspended or terminated. Depending on the products and services you have purchased, you may be subject to the Autopay Terms or “Bill Me” Terms (both described below).

Autopay

By enrolling in Autopay, you authorize us to automatically charge your credit card or other payment method accepted by us (“Payment Method”) to pay for Your Subscription until you cancel your subscription or opt out of the Autopay program. Your “Subscription Term” is the interval of time between each recurring billing date that corresponds to the term of Your Subscription. At the start of your first Subscription Term and prior to the start of each subsequent Subscription Term, we will automatically charge your Subscription Fee to your Payment Method for the cost of your next Subscription Term plus any applicable taxes. Autopay subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of any AJC price increase.

Opting Out of Autopay

You can opt of our Autopay by going to ajc.com/myaccount and updating your preferences or contacting us at customercare@ajc.com or calling us at (404) 522-4141. Opting out of Autopay may require you to change or end Your Subscription, depending on your subscription type.

“Bill Me” Terms

Certain AJC print subscriptions do not require Autopay and can be paid by recurring invoice. Under the AJC’s “Bill Me” program, the AJC will mail you an invoice periodically (generally monthly) that you must pay promptly before the invoice’s stated due date to maintain your applicable AJC print subscription without it being cancelled.

Outstanding Balances

Any outstanding balances you carry with AJC will be added to your first payment.

Further details regarding cancellation are included in “Billing Preferences and Cancellation” below.

Invalid, Failed, or Expired Payment Methods; Unpaid Charges

We reserve the right to reject any order or purchase at any time. By providing payment information to us, you agree that the payment information is valid.

If the AJC does not receive your payment in full by your billing/invoice due date for any reason (e.g. credit card payment not processed, credit card expired, check lost in the mail, bounced check, etc.), then the AJC reserves the right to suspend, disable, cancel, or terminate your applicable subscription, products, or services. We additionally reserve the right to collect from you all costs we incur in connection with the collection of unpaid amounts, including court costs, attorneys’ fees, collection agency fees, and any other associated costs. If we do not terminate your account following any failure to receive full payment, then you will remain responsible for all charges and uncollected amounts incurred until you cancel pursuant to the “Billing Preferences and Cancellation” section (below), or we, in our sole discretion, decide to terminate your account. You may contact us at customercare@ajc.com or (404) 522-4141 if you believe your access was terminated in error.

After your account is cancelled, you may resubscribe by paying all amounts owed on your account (if any) before restarting a new AJC subscription. If your subscription is suspended or terminated for any reason or your payment is not received on time for any reason, then you may lose any special promotional terms or pricing you had prior to the suspension or termination.

We may receive updated credit card information (new credit card number or updated expiration date) from your credit card issuer. We may use these new details in order to help prevent any interruption to the services. The disbursement of the updated credit card information is provided to us at the election of your credit card issuer. We are not responsible for the distribution of your updated credit card information. Your credit card issuer may give you the right to opt out of the updated service. It is your responsibility to contact your credit card issuer regarding your right to opt out of the updated service.

Billing Preferences and Cancellation

You may change your billing preferences or cancel your subscription at any time by submitting a request using any of the methods described below. If you are a print subscriber, you may also be given the option to temporarily pause your service. Your request to change your billing preferences or to pause or cancel Your Subscription must be received by the below deadlines below to avoid future charges:

· For Digital-Only subscriptions purchased after December 31, 2023: 2 days before your next billing date.

· For Print Subscriptions, or active Digital Only subscriptions purchased on or before December 31, 2023: at least ten (10) days before your next billing date.

When you pause or cancel a subscription, you pause or cancel only future charges associated with Your Subscription. Timely requests to pause or cancel Your Subscription will take effect at the end of your current billing period. You will continue to have access to Your Subscription for the remainder of the current billing period (however, if you cancel Your Subscription during a free trial period, your cancellation may become effective immediately). We reserve the right in our sole discretion to terminate anyone’s subscription at any time upon providing notice to you. Any purchases of a digital product subscription through a third party (e.g., app store), are subject to that third party’s cancellation policies and procedures, which we do not control.

To change your billing preferences, pause, or cancel Your Subscription purchased through the AJC, you may:

· Update your account at ajc.com/myaccount

· Contact us via email at customercare@ajc.com; or

· Give us a call at (404) 522-4141 during regular business hours. Please have our account information ready when you call. For available hours, click here.

Refunds

For Digital Only Subscriptions or any other product or service that is not a Print Subscription, payments are non-refundable, and there are no refunds or credits for partially used billing periods (unless required by law). When you cancel, you cancel only additional future charges associated with Your Subscription. Your cancellation will become effective at the end of your current billing period, and you will continue to have digital access for the balance of the billing period.

For Print Subscriptions, the AJC may apply a prorated refund to your account if your remaining balance is above $4.99. If not, you will not receive a prorated refund.

We reserve the right to issue refunds or credits at our sole discretion. If we issue a refund or credit in one instance, we are under no obligation to issue the same refund or credit in the future.

Suspensions or Cancellations by AJC

Without limiting any other remedies, we reserve the right to suspend or terminate Your Subscription, service, or product, or portion thereof for any reason, with or without notice and without further obligation. We may also terminate Your Subscription because we determine, in our sole discretion, that your actions or your use of the subscription, products, or services violate these Terms, any applicable law, or has unduly burdened or harmed the AJC or another person.

Changes to AJC Subscriptions, Products, and Services

We reserve the right to change the terms of Your Subscription and to modify the content, type and availability of any of our subscription, services, or products at any time in our sole discretion. If the pricing for Your Subscription increases, we will notify you about thirty (30) days in advance of the price increase to provide you with an opportunity to cancel or change Your Subscription before the increase takes effect. We may choose, in our sole discretion, to add, modify, or remove features and benefits from a subscription, product, or service on a temporary or permanent basis. You may cancel Your Subscription if you do not wish to continue with the new modifications. Continuing to use Your Subscription, product, or service without cancellation after the changes become effective will constitute your acceptance of the changes.

Conflicts Amongst Terms

In some instances, additional or different terms are posted on the AJC’s sites and applications and will apply to your use of certain parts of the AJC’s sites and applications (individually and collectively “Additional Terms”). To the extent there is a conflict between these Terms and any Additional Terms, the Additional Terms will control unless the Additional Terms expressly state otherwise.