ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION SUBSCRIPTION TERMS & CONDITIONS

Updated: May 20, 2025

Introduction

These Subscription Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) govern the access and usage of Atlanta Journal-Constitution (“AJC”, “we,” “us”, or “our”) products and services by any subscriber (“you” or “your”) and any subscriptions paid for such products or services (including, but not limited to, for membership to UATL) (the “Subscription Services”). By subscribing via AJC.com/start/, UATL.com/membership, or other related pages and channels, you are agreeing to these Subscription Terms and Conditions, and our Online Services Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy, as each may be updated by us from time to time.

These Terms affect your legal rights, responsibilities and obligations and govern your use of AJC’s Subscription Services and are legally binding, limit AJC’s liability to you, and require you to indemnify us and to settle certain disputes through individual arbitration, subject to a limited ability to opt-out of mandatory arbitration. If you do not wish to be bound by these Terms and any applicable Additional Terms (defined below), do not subscribe to the AJC’s Subscription Services or end your current subscriptions with the AJC.

2. Trials; Special Offers; Promotions; Discounts

We may offer trials, special offers, promotions, or discounted pricing for our Subscription Services from time to time (“Promotions”) for those current subscribers who meet specific eligibility requirements as determined by each Promotion (“Eligible Subscribers”). The specific terms of each Promotion are stated at the time the Promotion is announced. Each Promotion may be unique and may not be combined with other offers or promotions unless otherwise specifically stated in the Promotion. Changes or refunds may not be permitted. Promotions and their parts (if any) are not transferable, not substitutable, and not redeemable for cash or other consideration. Taxes may apply and are subject to change. Promotion terms and their applicable subscription rates are subject to change. Some AJC products or services may be available without a subscription; all of our products and services are subject to change. Terms and conditions apply to subscriptions and use of our Subscription Services. Other exclusions may apply, and certain Subscription Services are void where prohibited. To the extent there is a conflict between these Terms and any Promotion(s), the more specific terms will control unless these Terms expressly state otherwise.

The following are additional terms applicable to certain Promotions:

a. AJC Promotional Rate Offers: You will be charged the promotional price stated in the offer. You will be required to provide your payment details when you sign up to maintain access after the promotional period. Upon completion of your promotional period, your subscription will automatically convert into a paid Premium Digital subscription subject to the terms below, and your payment method will be automatically charged the price stated in the Promotion terms, or our then-current Subscription Fees if no price was listed, which will automatically renew each month with Autopay (as defined in Section 7). You can cancel your subscription anytime via your Subscription Services account settings at AJC.com/myaccount or by one of the other methods listed in Section 11 of these Terms; however, subscriptions are non-refundable and there are no refunds or credits for partially used billing periods (unless required by law). If you choose to terminate your subscription and resubscribe at a later date, it will be at then-current rates.

b. Mobile Application Offers: Promotions available through mobile application services and platforms, such as the Apple App Store and Google Play, are subject to the terms and conditions of the respective application store. These Promotions may have unique eligibility requirements and are not combinable with other offers unless explicitly stated. Refunds or changes to these offers must be processed in accordance with the application store’s policies, and we do not control these procedures. Any refund requests must be submitted directly through the application store where the purchase was made. We reserve the right to modify, suspend, or terminate any Promotions at our sole discretion. Taxes may apply and are subject to change.

c. UATL Promotional Rate Offers: You will be charged the promotional price stated in the offer. You will be required to provide your payment details when you sign up to maintain your Subscription Services. If the Promotion is only available or valid for a certain period of time, your subscription will automatically convert into a Subscription Service for UATL membership after the period’s expiration, subject to these Terms, and your payment method will be automatically charged the price stated in the Promotion terms, or our then-current Subscription Fees for UATL membership if no price was listed, which will automatically renew each month with Autopay (as defined in Section 7). You can cancel your subscription anytime via your Subscription Services account settings at UATL.com/myaccount, or by one of the other methods listed in Section 11 these Terms; however, subscriptions are non-refundable and there are no refunds or credits for partially used billing periods (unless required by law). If you choose to terminate your subscription and resubscribe at a later date, it will be at then-current rates.

d. Discounted Gift Subscriptions: You will be charged the discounted price stated in the offer for the AJC Premium Digital Subscription during the period stated in the offer. The discounted subscription will not renew. The gift code is good for one-time use only, cannot be combined with other offers, is not replaceable, and has no cash value, and expires 1 year from date of purchase. A gift code may not be applied to an existing subscription; it can only be applied to a new digital-only subscription. Gift subscriptions are a limited-time offer, and offer terms are subject to change. Additional restrictions may apply.

e. Premium Merchandise: Please allow 6-8 weeks for the premium item associated with this promotion (if applicable) to be mailed to the address provided. If for any reason your subscription terminates before the end of 90 days, you will be charged the value of the premium item received.

f. Free Trials: You will not be charged the applicable Subscription Fee (as defined in Section 3 below) during the free trial period. You may be required to provide your payment details when you sign up for a free trial to enable uninterrupted access and continued use of your subscription after the trial period expires. At the expiration of your free trial period, your subscription will automatically convert into a paid subscription and your payment method will be automatically charged the price stated in the Promotion terms, or our then-current Subscription Fees if no price was listed, which will automatically renew each month with Autopay (as defined in Section 7), unless you have canceled your subscription in accordance with Section 11 “Billing Preferences and Cancellation” below. You may cancel your subscription during your free trial period to avoid being charged as described in these Terms.

g. Digital Add-Ons to Print Subscriptions: We may provide digital add-ons to print subscription customers (the “Digital Add-Ons”) for current AJC Newspaper Print subscribers. In our sole discretion, we may modify, add, or remove the Digital Add-Ons in whole or in part at any time to any category of print subscribers. Digital Add-On access is discretionary by us, temporary, and not guaranteed to be included in any print subscriptions. The features and levels of access as well as the scope of any Digital Add-On packages may vary from subscriber to subscriber and may change or be removed at any time without notice in our sole discretion.

3. Standard Subscription Types and Product Descriptions

To the extent permitted by applicable law, Subscription Services will automatically renew for the Subscription Term, unless and until you cancel the Subscription Services, or your account is otherwise suspended or terminated. The “Subscription Term” is the interval of time between each recurring billing date that corresponds to the term of your subscription. We reserve the right to change the terms of your Subscription Services, including the Subscription Fee, from time to time, effective as of the beginning of your next Subscription Term following the date of the change. The “Subscription Fee” is the price made clear to you by the AJC during the ordering process when you purchase an AJC Subscription Service, and by purchasing such Subscription Service, you are subscribing to an automatically renewing subscription requiring recurring payments at the stated frequency (e.g., monthly or annually) until you cancel as set forth in Section 11 of these Terms. You agree to pay the price stated at the time of your order, as well as any applicable taxes. We will give you advance notice of material changes. There may be a delay in the activation of your Subscription Services while subscription and payment details are processed and verified.

Additional information regarding our standard AJC Subscription Services:

a. AJC Newspaper Print Subscriptions: AJC offers delivery to a physical address of our print products, subject to the availability and capacity of our delivery partners. Print subscriptions are limited to where The Atlanta Journal-Constitution currently delivers. There may be variability or delays in the dates and times of delivery of our print products due to weather or other causes. In addition, in certain locations and for certain print products, we may depend on the United States Postal Service or international postal services to provide delivery by mail for some or all of our print product delivery, which may result in additional variability in dates and times of delivery or, in some cases, delays. Depending on circumstances and the availability of delivery partners, we may need to switch your delivery to delivery by digital means, in which case we will notify you. At the start of your subscription, please allow for at least five (5) business days for the delivery of your print newspaper to start after purchasing a subscription. We reserve the right to stop delivering our print products to you if you fail to renew your print subscription at least 2 business days before the end of your current print Subscription Term.

b. Digital Only Subscription Services: the “Digital Only Subscription Services” are as follows:

AJC Premium Digital Subscriptions: A Digital subscription that includes access to AJC.com, the AJC News App (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store), ePaper, and more. Subscription excludes print edition.

A Digital subscription that includes access to AJC.com, the AJC News App (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store), ePaper, and more. Subscription excludes print edition. UATL Subscriptions for Membership: A Digital subscription providing a connection with UATL and Atlanta’s Black culture and community, membership access to UATL.com, UATL membership perks and discount opportunities, and more.

Digital Only Subscription Services require autorenewal with Autopay (as defined in Section 7). If you do not renew your Digital Only Subscription Services for any reason, then you will retain access to content provided by your Digital Only Subscription Services until the end of your current Subscription Term. You may renew or resubscribe to regain access, subject to the then-current Terms and rates.

c. AJC Premium Digital Gift Subscriptions: If you are purchasing a gift subscription, the full purchase price of the gift subscription is charged to the purchaser at the time of purchase and is nonrefundable. The gift code is good for one-time use only, cannot be combined with other offers, is not replaceable, has no cash value, and expires one (1) year from date of purchase. A gift code may not be applied to an existing subscription; it can only be applied to a new digital-only subscription. The Gift Subscription enables access to Digital Only Subscription Services content for a limited time (e.g., one year). The gift subscription period begins the day the recipient redeems their gift and shall continue for the length of the purchased Subscription Term. Gift recipients must accept these Terms, our Terms of Service, and our Privacy Policy to redeem the gift and use their subscription. Gift subscriptions are a limited-time offer and applicable terms and conditions are subject to change.

d. AJC Premium Digital Passes: An AJC Premium Digital Pass provides access to specific AJC digital content for a specified period starting at the time of purchase. Premium Digital Passes are non-transferable and non-refundable for partially used periods (unless required by law). Additional restrictions may apply. Premium Digital Passes are a limited-time offer, available to new subscribers, and offer terms are subject to change. If you choose to re-subscribe or buy another Premium Digital Pass later, it will be at then-current rates. By purchasing a Premium Digital Pass, we may contact you at the email address and phone number you provided via calls and text messages about your account and with offers, including calls and text messages made with an automatic dialer and prerecorded voice.

4. Account Ownership; Sharing Access

Only one person may own a Digital Only Subscription Services: the person who is the primary owner of the email address associated with the account.

Account owners of an AJC Premium Digital Subscription Services account may share their digital AJC Premium Digital content access with up to four individuals when they share through their account manager at AJC.com/myaccount, unless explicitly stated otherwise elsewhere.

Account owners of an UATL Subscription membership account may only share UATL membership content access with one (1) individual.

Do not share your login information or password with anyone. Sharing your login information is in violation of these Terms. If we determine there is unauthorized use of your account by anyone other than the registered account holder, then we may, in our sole discretion, permanently suspend or terminate your AJC account and prevent you from subscribing or purchasing AJC products in the future.

5. Pricing; Errors

When you purchase an AJC subscription, the price will be made clear during the order process. You agree to pay the price stated at the time of your order, as well as any applicable taxes. All prices are in United States Dollars or another currency specified by AJC at the time of the purchase, which may depend on your billing address. Applicable taxes may vary depending on the jurisdiction. Sales tax may apply, and if so, is additional to your Subscription Fee and not included in the offer price. Sales tax is subject to change without notice and is applicable based on existing state and local regulations. You also agree to the billing frequency stated at the time of your order. Discount eligibility is determined at the time of the order. Discounts cannot be applied retroactively.

If a stated price or other material information is determined by us in our sole discretion to be in error, we are not under any obligation to offer you the product or service at that erroneous price, and we reserve the right to cancel, terminate, or not process orders (including accepted orders) taking advantage of such error. If payment has already been made by the time we are aware of the error, we will notify you of the error and either automatically terminate your ordered services and provide you with a refund or give you the opportunity to cancel your ordered services and obtain a refund.

6. Payment and Autorenewal

To the extent permitted by applicable law, except for AJC Premium Digital Gift Subscriptions and other special one-time offers, Your Subscription will automatically renew for your Subscription Term unless and until you cancel, or your account is otherwise suspended or terminated. Depending on the Subscription Services you have purchased, you may be subject to the Autopay Terms or “Bill Me” Terms (each as described in Sections 7 and 9, respectively). Purchases for any Digital Only Subscription Services, including UATL subscriptions for membership, will appear on the purchaser’s card statement as originating from “Atlanta Journal-Constitution”. Any outstanding balances you carry with AJC will be added to your first payment. Further details regarding cancellation are included in Section 14 “Billing Preferences and Cancellation” below.

7. Autopay

By enrolling in Autopay, you authorize us to automatically charge your credit card or other payment method accepted by us (“Payment Method”) to pay for your Subscription Services until you cancel your subscription or opt out of the Autopay program (“Autopay”). At the start of your first Subscription Term and prior to the start of each subsequent Subscription Term, we will automatically charge your Subscription Fee to your Payment Method for the cost of your next Subscription Term plus any applicable taxes. Autopay subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of any AJC price increase.

8. Opting Out of Autopay

You can opt of our Autopay by going to AJC.com/myaccount or UATL.com/myaccount, as applicable, and updating your preferences or contacting us at customercare@ajc.com or calling us at (404) 522-4141. Opting out of Autopay may require you to change or end your Subscription Services, depending on your subscription type.

9. AJC “Bill Me” Terms

Certain Subscription Services do not require Autopay and can be paid by recurring invoice. Under the AJC’s “Bill Me” program, we will mail you an invoice periodically (generally monthly) that you must pay promptly before the invoice’s stated due date to maintain your applicable AJC product or service without it being cancelled. We have the right to terminate, suspend, or modify any Bill Me payment arrangements at any time, in which case you will be offered the opportunity to enroll in the standard Autopay program.

10. Invalid Payment Methods; Unpaid Charges

We reserve the right to reject any order or purchase at any time. By providing payment information to us, you agree that the payment information is valid.

If we do not receive your payment in full at the time of purchase or by your billing/invoice due date for any reason (e.g. credit card payment not processed, credit card expired, check lost in the mail, bounced check, etc.), then we reserve the right to immediately suspend, disable, cancel, or terminate your applicable AJC subscription, products, or services. We additionally reserve the right to collect from you all costs we incur in connection with the collection of unpaid amounts, including court costs, attorneys’ fees, collection agency fees, and any other associated costs. If we do not terminate your account following any failure to receive full payment, then you will remain responsible for all charges and uncollected amounts incurred until you cancel pursuant to the “Billing Preferences and Cancellation” section (below), or we, in our sole discretion, decide to terminate your account. You may contact us at customercare@ajc.com or (404) 522-4141 if you believe your access was terminated or suspended in error.

After your account is cancelled, you may resubscribe by paying all amounts owed on your account (if any) before restarting a new AJC subscription. If your subscription is suspended or terminated for any reason or your payment is not received on time for any reason, then you may lose any special promotional terms or pricing you had prior to the suspension or termination.

We may receive updated credit card information (new credit card number or updated expiration date) from your credit card issuer. We may use these new details in order to help prevent any interruption to the services. The disbursement of the updated credit card information is provided to us at the election of your credit card issuer. We are not responsible for the distribution of your updated credit card information. Your credit card issuer may give you the right to opt out of the updated service. It is your responsibility to contact your credit card issuer regarding your right to opt out of the updated service.

11. Billing Preferences; Cancellation by Subscriber

You may change your billing preferences or cancel your subscription at any time by submitting a request using any of the methods described below. If you are a print subscriber, you may also be given the option to temporarily pause your service. Your request to change your billing preferences or to pause or cancel your Subscription Services must be received by the below deadlines to avoid future charges:

For Digital-Only Subscription Services purchased after December 31, 2023: 2 days before your next billing date.

2 days before your next billing date. For AJC Newspaper Print Subscriptions, or active Digital Only Subscription Services purchased on or before December 31, 2023: at least ten (10) days before your next billing date.

When you pause or cancel a subscription, you pause or cancel only future charges associated with your Subscription Services. Timely requests to pause or cancel your Subscription Services will take effect at the end of your current billing period. You will continue to have access to your Subscription Services for the remainder of the current billing period (however, if you cancel your Subscription Services during a free trial period, your cancellation may become effective immediately). We reserve the right in our sole discretion to terminate anyone’s subscription at any time upon providing notice to you. Any purchases of a digital product subscription through a third party (e.g., app store), are subject to that third party’s cancellation policies and procedures, which we do not control.

To change your billing preferences, pause, or cancel your Subscription Services purchased through the AJC, you may: (i) Update your account at AJC.com/myaccount; (ii) Contact us via email at customercare@ajc.com; or (iii) Give us a call at (404) 522-4141 during regular business hours. Please have your account information ready when you call. For available hours, click here.

If your Subscription Services was originally purchased through an application store (such as the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store), you must follow the cancellation procedures outlined by the respective application store. We do not control these procedures, and any cancellation requests must be submitted directly through the application store where the app purchase was made.

12. Refunds

For Digital Only Subscription Services or any other product or service that is not an AJC Newspaper Print Subscription: payments are non-refundable, and there are no refunds or credits for partially used billing periods (unless required by law). When you cancel, you cancel only additional future charges associated with your Subscription Services. Your cancellation will become effective at the end of your current billing period, and you will continue to have digital access for the balance of the billing period.

payments are non-refundable, and there are no refunds or credits for partially used billing periods (unless required by law). When you cancel, you cancel only additional future charges associated with your Subscription Services. Your cancellation will become effective at the end of your current billing period, and you will continue to have digital access for the balance of the billing period. For AJC Newspaper Print Subscriptions: the AJC may apply a prorated refund to your account if your remaining balance is above $4.99. If not, you will not receive a prorated refund.

the AJC may apply a prorated refund to your account if your remaining balance is above $4.99. If not, you will not receive a prorated refund. Application Store Purchases: For any purchases originally purchased through an application store (such as the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store), you must follow the refund procedures outlined by the respective application store. We do not control these procedures, and any refund requests must be submitted directly through the application store where the purchase was made.

We reserve the right to issue refunds or credits at our sole discretion. If we issue a refund or credit in one instance, we are under no obligation to issue the same refund or credit in the future.

13. Modifications, Suspension, or Termination by AJC

a) Without limiting any other remedies, we reserve the right to suspend or terminate your Subscription Services, or a portion thereof, for any reason with or without notice and without further obligation. We may also terminate your Subscription Services if we determine, in our sole discretion, that your actions or your use of the subscription, products, or services violate these Terms, any applicable law, or has unduly burdened or harmed the AJC or another person.

b) We reserve the right to change the terms of your Subscription Services and to modify the content, type and availability of any of our subscription, services, or products at any time in our sole discretion. If the pricing for your Subscription Services increases, we will notify you about thirty (30) days in advance of the price increase to provide you with an opportunity to cancel or change your Subscription Services before the increase takes effect. We may choose, in our sole discretion, to add, modify, or remove features and benefits from a subscription, product, or service on a temporary or permanent basis. You may cancel your Subscription Services if you do not wish to continue with the new modifications. Continuing to use your Subscription Services without cancellation after the changes become effective will constitute your acceptance of the changes.

14. License for Digital Only Subscription Services

By subscribing to AJC Digital Only Subscription Services, you are granted a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, and revocable license to access and use the Subscription Services Digital Only content, products, and services provided through such Subscription Term for personal, non-commercial purposes only, in accordance with these Terms. This license is granted solely on a subscription basis and does not permit you to permanently retain any Digital Only Subscription Services, or any other AJC Digital Only intellectual property. AJC retains all intellectual property rights in the Digital Only Subscription Services, and this license does not convey any ownership or permanent use or retention rights to you. All rights not expressly granted herein are reserved by AJC. If your subscription expires, or is terminated or suspended for any reason, you will lose all access to the AJC Digital Only Subscription Services, and you are not permitted to permanently retain or use such AJC Digital Only Subscription Services in any way without a subscription in effect.

15. Conflicts Amongst Terms

In some instances, additional or different terms are posted on the AJC’s sites and applications and will apply to your use of certain parts of the AJC’s sites and applications (individually and collectively “Additional Terms”). To the extent there is a conflict between these Terms and any Additional Terms, the more specific terms will control unless these Terms expressly state otherwise.

16. Contact Us

These Terms, our Promotions, our promotions, and available subscription periods are subject to change. For more details about your purchase or available Subscription Services, please visit AJC.com/myaccount or contact us at customercare@ajc.com or by calling (404 )-522-4141.