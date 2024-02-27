April 6-Nov. 30; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

North and South Broad streets in front of City Center alongside the Town Green; alpharettafarmersmarket.com

About the market: The market has more than 100 vendors and offers live music. Free parking is available in the City Center and Milton Avenue parking decks, at Alpharetta Baptist Church on Old Roswell Street. There’s also easy pedestrian access across Main Street.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Year-round; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

Avondale Estates Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates; avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org

About the market: The market has moved to the community’s Town Green with easy parking and lots of room with plans to expand. Customers will find new vendors along with their favorites. In the spring, the market will bring back live music and add more artists. The market is adjacent to a green space, and there are lots of picnic tables for customers to sit and enjoy their favorite local treats.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

April 6-Nov. 23; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven; brookhavenfarmersmarket.com

About the market: Open 34 weeks, rain or shine, the market returns for the 14th season with a full lineup of local food artisans, specialty goods vendors and live music performers.

Church Street Farmers Market

May 28-Oct. 29; 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays

6730 Church St., Douglasville; DouglasvilleGA.gov/FarmersMarket

About the market: The market offers locally grown produce, cut flowers, homemade breads, jams, jellies and sweets, vinegars, meat and seafood, local raw honey, handmade crafts, soaps, candles and much more. Enjoy demonstrations by local artisans and special events throughout the market season. The market partners with Georgia Fresh for Less to double SNAP/EBT for fresh produce. Visit the website for information on weekly events and special presentations.

Cotton Mill Farmers Market

Year-round; 9-11 a.m. Saturdays October through March and 8-11 a.m. Saturdays April through September

609 Dixie St., Carrollton; cottonmillfarmersmarket.org

About the market: This 23-year-old, producer-only market in Carrollton features fruits and vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, honey, coffee, baked goods, jams, kefir, soap and arts and crafts. SNAP/EBT benefits are doubled through the Georgia Fresh for Less program starting in April.

Cumming Farmers Market

Year-round; 8-11 a.m. Saturdays October through May and 6:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays June through September

The City Center, 421 Canton Road, Cumming; facebook.com/Cummingfarmersmarket/

About the market: Vendors offer breads, pastries, cookie kits, meats, sausage, jams and vegetables.

Decatur Farmers Market

March 27-Nov. 20; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays

308 Clairmont Ave., Decatur; cfmatl.org/decatur/

About the market: Held at First Baptist Church of Decatur, this market has been a prime gathering spot for families for more than a decade, with plenty of dinner options to enjoy picnic-style on the lawn. The market will continue its partnership with Little Shop of Stories to host weekly story time and themed events throughout the season, like Garden Mocktails on the Lawn, Blueberry Day, and a Mad Hatter Tea Party in late October. The chef demo tent will provide weekly recipes and free samples. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables.

DHA Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody; facebook.com/dunwoodyfarmersmarket/

About the market: The market is now open year-round.

Duluth Farmers & Artisans Market

April through October; 2-5 p.m. the second and fourth Sundays of each month

3142 Hill St., Duluth; facebook.com/cityofduluth

About the market: The Duluth market features vendors who bring in-season, local produce, baked goods and other locally made food products. It is also a fun place to shop for other homemade items such as jams, jellies, pickles, salsa, canned vegetables, honey, cut flowers, herbs, spices, homemade candles, soaps, lotions, pottery, baskets and more. In addition to shopping with local vendors on the Town Green, there will be live music, themed photo-ops and free kids activities in Parsons Alley.

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

March 28-Nov. 21; 4-8 p.m. Thursdays

572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/eav

About the market: Providing local and seasonal produce since 2006, the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market has been a longtime champion of the good food movement in Atlanta. Featuring vendors, artisans and farmers who grow and produce locally, this quaint and quirky market offers sustainably grown and ethically raised and produced bread, eggs, meat, fruits and vegetables, prepared meals, and artisan goods like soaps and jewelry. Stay for the art, live music, playground, edible garden, ample seating and overall good vibes. Popular monthly programs include the Earth Day Plant Sale, Serviceberry Fest in June, and Okra and Pumpkin Days. SNAP/EBT dollars are accepted and doubled for fruits, vegetables and edible seedlings.

East Point Farmers Market

March 27-Dec. 11; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays

City Hall Lawn, 2757 East Point St. (1 block from the East Point MARTA station), East Point; facebook.com/EastPointFarmersMarket/

About the market: The market doubles SNAP benefits for fruits, vegetables and plants. Vendors offer fresh breads, meat, herbs, organic nuts/granola, eggs, all-natural skin care and soaps, handmade arts/crafts/jewelry, aromatherapy and more. The Eats & Beats program offers activities for everyone to enjoy and live music to entertain shoppers.

Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center

Year-round; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta; freedomfarmersmkt.com

About the market: Open rain or shine every Saturday year-round. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Freedom Farmers Market matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped. EBT participants can swipe their card at the info booth and get double their dollars to spend at the market on fruits and veggies. The market holds special days April through August, featuring what’s in season at the market. Look for the Summer Pop-up Chef series with Peach Pancake Day in June and Tomato Sandwich Day in July, as well as plant sales in the spring and the fall with Love Is Love Farm and Trees Atlanta. There is plenty of parking and free bike valet.

Grant Park Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

The Beacon, 1040 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. cfmatl.org/grantpark

About the market: This is one of the city’s largest farmers markets, offering an abundance of fruit, vegetable and flower farmers, with heirloom varieties and niche items, as well as bakeries, prepared food and pantry staples. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables.

Green Market at Piedmont Park

March 30-Dec. 7; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

12th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Piedmont Park; piedmontpark.org/green-market/

About the market: 2024 marks the 20th anniversary for the Green Market. Returning vendors include Snapfinger Farm, Furrowed Earth Farm, Patchwork City Farms, Four Bellies Farm and Dayspring Dairy while Cosmos Farm is a Green Market newcomer. Shoppers can find seasonal produce as well as local meat and cheeses, prepared foods, bath and body products, locally made dog food and more. Piedmont Park Conservancy is partnering with Wholesome Wave Georgia to double food stamp benefits. To participate, Georgians with food assistance benefits need only show up, swipe their EBT cards with a market staffer in exchange for tokens, and shop. The market will double the EBT benefits for use on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Historic Downtown Acworth Farmers Market

April 5-Oct. 25; 8 a.m.-noon Fridays

Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth; acworthparksandrecreation.org

About the market: The market, sponsored by the Acworth Downtown Development Authority, offers a mix of folks selling vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, jams and jellies, beauty products, bedding plants, locally roasted coffee, cheese, beef, pork, lamb, goat, salmon, sausages, nuts and granola, spices and sauces.

Kennesaw Farmers Market

May 6-Aug. 26; 3:30-7 p.m. Mondays

Main Street Underpass Plaza, 2840 S. Main St., Kennesaw; kennesaw-ga.gov/farmers-market/

About the market: Follow the market on Facebook @KennesawFarmersMarket for the latest updates and weekly lists of vendors offering fresh produce, locally made prepared foods and more.

Lilburn Farmers Market

May 3-Aug. 30; 4-7 p.m. Fridays

1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn; lilburnfarmersmarket.org

About the market: Celebrating 15 years, the Lilburn Farmers Market continues to bring locally grown and prepared foods to the community. Stop by to pick up your Friday night dinner, as well as treats for the weekend. The market offers fresh vegetables, fruits, meats, salmon, baked goods, international delicacies and so much more. SNAP/EBT dollars are matched and doubled to purchase fruits and vegetables. Special activities include live music, chef demos, Little Free Library and an opportunity to meet local community groups and learn about their causes.

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

41 Mill St., Marietta; mariettasquarefarmersmarket.com

About the market: The market is open rain or shine with vendors selling an abundance of seasonal produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, honey, baked goods, prepared foods, dog treats and pantry staples. After you shop, walk across the street to enjoy the artisan market.

MARTA Markets

cfmatl.org/marta/

About the market: The MARTA Market is a pop-up farmstand that takes place at seven MARTA train stations. Through May, MARTA Market is operating a “test kitchen” during farmers market hours at the College Park, Doraville, Five Points, H.E. Holmes and Kensington stations.Taste recipes and share your opinion. Pantry items are available to customers while supplies last, courtesy of partner Urban Recipes. Customers who purchase with SNAP/EBT dollars receive a 50% discount on fruits and vegetables.

Bankhead Station, 1335 Donald Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta. Time TBD. Wednesdays. Opens late May.

College Park Station, 3800 Main St., College Park. 2-4 p.m. Thursdays through May 23. Summer schedule TBD.

Doraville Station, 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville. 2-4 p.m. Fridays through May 24. Summer schedule TBD.

Five Points Station, 30 Alabama St. SW., Atlanta. 2-4 p.m. Fridays through May 24. Summer schedule TBD.

H.E. Holmes Station, 70 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, Atlanta. 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays through May 22. Summer schedule TBD.

Kensington Station, 3350 Kensington Road, Decatur. 2-4 p.m. Thursdays through May 23. Summer schedule TBD.

West End Station, 680 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. Time TBD. Tuesdays. Opens late May.

Milton Farmers Market

April 17-Oct. 30; 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays

The Green at the Crabapple Market, 12650 Crabapple Road, Milton; Miltonfarmersmarketcrabapple.com

About the market: The market has moved to a new day, time and location. The market is pet-friendly and its location has ample parking and convenient restrooms. The vendors bring produce, meats, plants, flowers, eggs, prepared foods, honey, sauces, spices, specialty oils and vinegars, beverages and more. A few farm artisans will be on hand selling skin care made with milk from their resident goats.

Morningside Farmers Market

Year-round; 8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta; morningsidemarket.com

About the market: This is Atlanta’s oldest neighborhood farmers market. Come for coffee, pastries from the Buttery, music and to chat with neighbors and friends. New farms for 2024 include Patchwork City Farms and Sparta Imperial Mushrooms. Returning farms include Diamond Hill, Riverview, Row by Rowe, Serenbe and Smyly. Prepared food vendors Bake-N-Jam, Casa Cardoza, Daily Chew, Heaps and the Plate Sale rotate each week, offering items to enjoy at picnic tables or take home.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur; cfmatl.org/oakhurst

About the market: The market is welcoming new farms and vendors for the spring launch March 30. Each week, there will be a chef demo with dishes inspired by market produce and other local goods, plus kids activities at the info booth. Monthly programming includes an Earth Day Plant Sale, Tomato Day and Apple Fest. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables.

Peachtree City Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Aberdeen Village Shopping Center, 215 Northlake Drive, Peachtree City; peachtreecitymarket.com

About the market: The market operates rain or shine and has about 45 vendors offering a variety of fresh produce, poultry, beef, pork, bread, sweet treats, honey, eggs, prepared foods, homemade bath and body products, pottery, jewelry and candles. Live music is performed.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

March 2-Dec. 14; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta; peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com

About the market: It’s the 18th season for this large producer-only market, which has more than 60 vendors, live music and a children’s area. All participating farms are Certified Naturally Grown or Certified Organic, and prepared food vendors use local, sustainable and ethically sourced goods in their products. The Alliance Theatre will sponsor Storytime for children every second and fourth Saturday (for November and December, only the second Saturday) at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Holiday artist markets at the end of the year feature more than 25 local artists each week and visits with Santa.

Reynoldstown Farmers Market

April 14-June 30; noon-3 p.m. Sundays (not open Memorial Day weekend)

Lang Carson Park, 100 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta; reynoldstownfarmersmarket.com

About the market: This new weekly farmers market features music, local produce, eggs and dairy, meat, bread, mushrooms, prepared foods, food trucks and non-food items, such as bath and body products. Located in the shady parking lot in front of Lang Carson Recreation Center, the market is just 100 yards off the Beltline.

Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market

April 13-Oct. 26; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell; roswellfam.com

About the market: This producer-only market features 40 to 50 local farmers and artisans whose businesses are located within 100 miles of Roswell.

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

April 20-Nov. 23; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs; citysprings.com/farmersmarket

About the market: The 2023 Georgia Business Journal Best of Georgia winner of Produce Markets & Local Farms is back for another year. Each week, a unique selection of vendors set up shop, offering fresh produce and prepared specialty foods. Children’s activities are available and musicians entertain the crowd.

Serenbe Farmers and Artists Market

April 6-Oct. 26; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Grange Green, across from The General Store, 10642 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills; serenbefarms.com/farmers-market

About the market: Serenbe Farmers Market’s mission is to support the development of the local agricultural economy and to provide a platform for small businesses to sell their products. The market partners with quality vendors including growers, artisans, craft-makers and healthy food producers who align with loving people and the planet. The market is filled with fresh produce, delicious artisanal foods and fine arts and crafts.

Snellville Farmers Market

October through May; 9 a.m.-noon the first and third Saturdays of each month

June 1-Sept. 28; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

On the Town Green in front of Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville; snellvillefarmersmarket.com

About the market: Now in its 15th year, this producer-only market offers a variety of fresh local produce, pasture-raised meat, locally raised chicken, shrimp from the Georgia coast, local honey, eggs, baked goods, jellies, made-to-order pizza, a variety of international foods, plants and cut flowers, as well as other locally made food products, bath and body care products, and a selection of crafts by local artisans.

Sun Market

May 11 and 25, June 8 and 22, and July 13; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Adjacent to Patagonia on the Beltline, 124 Krog St. NE, Atlanta; eatfromthefarms.com

About the market: Sun Market has moved to the Beltline near Krog Street Market. The market offers local, organic and naturally grown produce. All EBT purchases are 50% off. Stop by for rotating vendors and pop-up chefs cooking with local ingredients. Preorder weekly for pickup @eatfromthefarms on Instagram.

Suwanee Farmers Market

March 9 and 23, April 13 and 27; 9-11 a.m. Saturdays

May 4-Sept. 28; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Winter market will be twice a month, October through April

Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee; suwanee.com/explore-suwanee/events/farmers-market

About the market: Now in its 20th year, the market continues to bring great vendors with lots of choices, including international food and farmers. Come enjoy breakfast and more than 35 vendors each week with yummy garden goodness and baked goods from all over the world.

Sweet Apple Farmers and Artisans Market

Year-round; 2-5 p.m. Thursdays

World Harvest Church, 320 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell; facebook.com/SweetAppleFarmersMarket/

About the market: 2024 is the 13th year for this year-round market featuring vendors with locally grown farm-fresh eggs, grass-fed beef and pork, sausages, bread, seafood, microgreens and more.

Tucker Farmers Market

Online market open Fridays through Wednesdays for pickup or delivery in Tucker on Thursdays; tfmonlinestore.com

In-person market open April 11-Oct. 3; 4-7 p.m. Thursdays

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 LaVista Road, Tucker; tuckerfarmersmarket.com

About the market: This market is celebrating its 13th season with live music, food trucks, children’s area and more than 30 vendors each week. There’s plenty of parking and, in addition to the in-person market, the online market continues year-round with pickup at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, or delivery in the Tucker area.

Vinings Jubilee Farmers Market

March 21-Oct. 31; 2-5 p.m. Thursdays

Vinings Jubilee shopping mall, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Vinings; facebook.com/viningsfarmersmarket

About the market: This market is beginning its third year with more than 30 vendors offering locally and organically grown produce, flowers, baked goods, prepared foods, seafood and condiments.

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market

April 20-Dec. 28; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Market Street in downtown Woodstock between Mill and Maple streets; visitwoodstockga.com/market/

About the market: This year is the 16th year of the Woodstock Farm Fresh Market. The market requires vendors to grow at least 85% of the products they bring. Find locally grown produce, jams and jellies, honey, locally raised meats, seafood from the Georgia coast, fresh baked bread and pastries, bath and beauty products and more.

