Atlanta United FC fan guide: Everything you need to know

Take notes on these five must-know facts to get the most fun out of Atlanta United's inaugural season:

Where to buy fan gear

You can buy Atlanta United items – including primary and secondary kits (uniforms) from the inaugural season, T-shirts, headgear, scarves and more – at the Team Store at Atlantic Station, 1374 Atlantic Dr NW, Atlanta, Suite 14145. The store is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Falcons items are also available.

You can also buy gear at mlsstore.com.

How to stay in the know

To keep up with the latest news, follow our Atlanta United sports report Doug Roberson at @DougRobersonAJC.

You can also follow the team on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram or Twitter or join a group of supporters who stand and chant throughout matches.

To learn about individual players, follow them on Twitter.

To learn about individual players, follow them on Twitter.

Where to watch the matches

Atlanta United will play at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium at Grant Field until Mercedes-Benz Stadium is completed. The team is scheduled to play in the new stadium starting July 30.

If you're not heading out to watch Atlanta United in person, you can cheer on the club from home. Matches that aren't nationally televised will be available on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, which are available in the Atlanta area on AT&T U-verse, Charter, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV and DISH Network. Check the channel guide for your cable or satellite carrier.

Where to eat near the stadium

If you'd like to grab a bite to eat before or after the match, there are many restaurants around Bobby Dodd and Mercedes-Benz stadiums.

Max's Coal Oven Pizzeria, 300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-974-2941. http://maxsatl.com.

Max's has a variety of pasta dishes, Italian sandwiches, wings and desserts, but the star is the pizza. It's cooked over a coal-burning oven to create a unique taste and texture.

Der Biergarten, 300 Marietta St. NW., Atlanta. 404-521-2728. http://derbiergarten.com.

Choose one of the 18 German beers available on draft, and enjoy a classic German dish such as wiener schnitzel (lightly breaded veal), schweinshaxe (rotisserie pork shank and sauerkraut) or sauerbraten (braised rump roast of beef).

Marlow's Tavern, 950 West Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-815-0323. http://www.marlowstavern.com.

Try a Tavern Burger, fish taco, crispy trout or other selection from the restaurant's modern tavern-themed menu. And if you have kids in your group, they'll be able to choose from eight appealing dishes.

STATS, 300 Marietta St. NW, 404-885-1472, http://statsatl.com.

This large sports bar has 70 TVs, so you'll be able to keep up with other games and matches as you enjoy your burgers, wraps, salads, chicken or seafood dishes.

Goodfellas Pizza & Wings, 15 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-347-7227. http://www.goodfellasatlanta.com.

In addition to pizza and wings, Goodfellas has subs, salads, calzones and stromboli. If you take MARTA to Bobby Dodd Stadium, you'll pass Goodfellas on the short walk from the North Avenue Station.

When Atlanta United makes the move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you'll still be close to these restaurants, since the new stadium is only about a mile-and-a-half away from Bobby Dodd. In addition, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will feature many local food options.

When they play

The regular season gets underway at 7:30 p.m. March 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium and concludes with a 4 p.m. match on Oct. 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How to buy tickets

Season tickets include 18 matches and start at $344. A four-game ticket package that includes matches on March 5, April 30, May 20 and June 24 is also available. Single-game tickets start at $25.

Several parking options are available, with parking for individual games priced at $20. Lots open four hours before the match begins.

If you're buying tickets at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the main box office is located at the Edge Building in the Callaway Plaza.

For more information, call 678-420-7200.

How to get to the stadium

Both stadiums are accessible by MARTA. The closest MARTA station to and from Bobby Dodd Stadium is the North Avenue Station on the red/gold rail lines.

Atlanta United FC stadium map

If you’re driving, follow these directions to Bobby Dodd Stadium and these to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is directly beside the Georgia Dome.