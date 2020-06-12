Your guide to Stone Mountain Park’s 6 can’t-miss events this year

For more on Stone Mountain Park hours, location and tickets, click here.

The following are six can’t-miss events that are held at Stone Mountain each year:

Stone Mountain holds two simultaneous Easter sunrise services - one at the top of the mountain and one at the bottom. Credit: Jonathan Phillips/Special

Easter sunrise services

For the 74th year, Stone Mountain will host Easter sunrise services, an event that attracts thousands. Two non-denominational services will be held simultaneously, at the top and bottom of the mountain, at 7 a.m. April 1. Park gates and the Summit Skyride open at 4 a.m., and visitors are encouraged to allow plenty of time for the extra crowds.

If you come in a church van or bus, admission is free.

Stone Mountain presents the popular Lasershow Spectacular on its Memorial Lawn during the spring and summer months. The show features music, fireworks and special fire effects.

Memorial Day Weekend

Stone Mountain will celebrate Memorial Day from May 25-28 with a salute to the troops, laser show and fireworks nightly. Attractions are open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., and the laser show with an extended fireworks finale has music and is specially choreographed to honor the troops.

Active and retired military personnel can receive one free Adventure Pass with a valid ID (Common Access Card, DD Form 1173, DD form 2A, DD214 or Georgia Veteran's Driver's License). They'll also receive up to 30 percent off each pass for immediate family members and 20 percent off food or merchandise. Parking admission isn't included.

The Yellow Daisy Festival attracts more than 400 artists and crafters from throughout the country to display their works and hold demonstrations. Credit: Jonathan Phillips/Special

Yellow Daisy Festival

The Yellow Daisy Festival has grown from a modest arts and crafts show to become a four-day event that's received multiple tourism awards. It attracts more than 400 artists and crafters from throughout the country to display their works. You'll be able to purchase arts and crafts, enjoy live entertainment, view demonstrations and sample festival foods.

The festival will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9. Admission is free with paid parking.

Storytellers share tales of Southern ghosts along the lantern-lit paths of Historic Square. Credit: artstation.org

A Tour of Southern Ghosts

Hear tales of Southern ghosts as you walk along the lantern-lit paths of Stone Mountain's Historic Square grounds. Each night has a different cast of six storytellers, so you can return on multiple nights to hear new stories.

The tour will be held on select dates from Oct. 12-28, just in time for the Halloween season. The first tour begins at 7 p.m., new tours start every 10 minutes. Separate tickets must be purchased from ART Station starting in the fall, and a $15 Stone Mountain parking permit is needed.

Stone Mountain Park hosts the annual Highland Games celebrating Scottish culture. The games include athletics, dancing, pipes and drums, harping and much more. Credit: Jonathan Phillips/Special

Stone Mountain Highland Games

For more than 40 years, Stone Mountain has hosted its Highland Games for Scots and those who want to be a "Scot for the Day." Athletic events, piping and drumming, harping, dancing and other activities will be featured.

The games will be held 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. An additional event ticket is required, and it can be purchased in the fall.

The four-day Native American Festival and Pow Wow showcases Native American culture through dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, storytelling and more. Credit: Jonathan Phillips/Special

Native American Festival and Pow Wow

The annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow is the largest Native American gathering in Georgia and was named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. It showcases Native American culture through dance, music, storytelling, authentic craft demonstrations and more.

The festival will be held Nov. 1-4. Hours are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 1-2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Nov. 3 and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The festival is included in all-attractions Adventure Pass tickets, or you can buy tickets for the festival only for $15 plus tax at the park.

Tickets and hours

Daily parking passes are $15 per vehicle per day, or you can buy an annual parking pass for one vehicle for $40. Adventure Passes through March 4, 2018 include Snow Mountain. Adventure Pass prices will change after March 4. Special events may have separate ticketing.

Stone Mountain Park gates are open daily from 5:00 a.m. to midnight. Attraction hours vary. Visit the park's calendar page for attraction hours before making a visit.

How to get there

Stone Mountain is located at 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. For directions, visit http://www.stonemountainpark.com/Directions.

From Downtown/Midtown Atlanta (via I-85) Take I-85 North to I-285 East. Once on I-285 East, take Exit 39B, the U.S. Hwy 78 East (Snellville/Athens) exit. Travel 7.7 miles and take exit 8, the Stone Mountain Park Main Entrance. Follow the exit ramp to the East Gate entrance of Stone Mountain Park.

From Downtown Atlanta (via I-20) Take I-20 East to I-285 North. Once on I-285 North, take Exit 39B, the U.S. Hwy 78 East (Snellville/Athens) exit. Travel 7.7 miles and take exit 8, the Stone Mountain Park Main Entrance. Follow the exit ramp to the East Gate entrance of Stone Mountain Park.

From Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport When exiting the Airport, follow signs to I-285. When you get to I-285, take I-285 East (towards Augusta). Follow I-285 to exit 39-B, the U.S. Hwy 78 East (Snellville/Athens) exit. Travel 7.7 miles and take exit 8, the Stone Mountain Park Main Entrance. Follow the exit ramp to the East Gate entrance of Stone Mountain Park.

