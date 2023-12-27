Roswell early learning teacher receives statewide award

A teacher at a child care and early learning center in Roswell was recently named Georgia’s best teacher for infants.

Noel Weimer works with children ages 0 to 18 months at Water Oak Family Child Care Learning Home in Roswell. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, or DECAL, and the Georgia Foundation for Early Care + Learning recognized her as the 2023-2024 educator of the year for children of that age range.

The other early childhood educators to receive recognition were Bianca Brown from the Greenbriar School in Evans and Chantelle Hester from Smart Starters Academy Family Child Care Learning Home in Savannah. Brown is a toddler teacher for children ages 15 to 36 months, and Hester is a preschool teacher for children ages 3 to 4 years old.