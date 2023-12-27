Roswell early learning teacher receives statewide award

A teacher at a child care and early learning center in Roswell was recently named Georgia’s best teacher for infants.
Noel Weimer works with children ages 0 to 18 months at Water Oak Family Child Care Learning Home in Roswell. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, or DECAL, and the Georgia Foundation for Early Care + Learning recognized her as the 2023-2024 educator of the year for children of that age range.
The other early childhood educators to receive recognition were Bianca Brown from the Greenbriar School in Evans and Chantelle Hester from Smart Starters Academy Family Child Care Learning Home in Savannah. Brown is a toddler teacher for children ages 15 to 36 months, and Hester is a preschool teacher for children ages 3 to 4 years old.
“These early childhood educators are laying a solid foundation for children’s academic, physical, and social development,” DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs said in a news release. “... Their dedication and commitment to providing high quality care and early education is impacting the future of our children, our communities, and our state.”
Each teacher will receive $3,000 for their personal use and $2,000 for a classroom makeover, according to DECAL. Each school will also receive up to $2,500 to cover substitute costs and travel expenses for each teacher of the year.
The three winners “serve as ambassadors for Georgia’s Early Childhood Educators of the Year program through activities related to modeling effective classroom practices and public speaking appearances,” the news release states.
