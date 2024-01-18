Metro Atlanta schools encourage families to use bus trackers in cold temps

Officials in several districts encouraged families to download apps that provide updates for school bus arrivals to avoid another challenge on wintry days: children waiting too long in the cold. In DeKalb, for example, although 55,000 students ride the bus, only about 9,000 families have signed up for the school bus tracker via Edulog.

“We’re hoping to get that number increased,” said Brown.

Holly Allen, whose son goes to Stone Mountain High School in DeKalb, kept her son home Wednesday “for his health.”

“He’s tired of waiting out there in the cold weather” for the bus, she said.

The family wasn’t aware of the district’s bus tracking app, which can tell them where the bus is at any given time.

Other metro Atlanta school districts also encouraged families to download similar apps.

“The Here Comes the Bus app allows you to track your student’s bus in real-time, so your student can remain indoors until the bus draws near,” the Cobb County School District stated.

Track your child’s bus in metro Atlanta with these apps

- Atlanta Public Schools: Here Comes the Bus

- Clayton County School District: Edulog Parent Portal

- Cobb County School District: Here Comes the Bus

- DeKalb County School District: Edulog Parent Portal

- Fulton County School District: Here Comes the Bus