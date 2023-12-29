Metro Atlanta educators work toward free master’s degrees

School districts in Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties all announced plans in 2023 to train and keep effective teachers in hard-to-fill roles by partnering with universities and paying for them to obtain advanced degrees. In exchange, the teachers commit to working in the districts for a few years. Hundreds of metro Atlanta teachers have already started working toward those degrees, or will do so in 2024. Hundreds more have expressed their interest.

For those in Cobb’s program and entering DeKalb’s, it’s a chance to be the best teachers they can be for their students — and too good of an opportunity to turn down.

Stacy D. King, a special education teacher at Kemp Elementary in Cobb, had considered going back and getting her master’s degree. But between the cost and everything else she had going on in her life, it never felt like the right time. The start of Cobb’s program — called Georgia’s BEST — felt like a “blessing,” she said.

“The teachers want to be the best they can possibly be,” she said. “And that’s where I feel that Cobb County and (the University of) West Georgia are really just hitting a home run — providing this specialized instruction for us so we can turn around and be better teachers for our students.”

The University of West Georgia is partnering with Cobb on its program.

Cobb is already looking into expanding the program, said John Floresta, the district’s chief strategy and accountability officer. Its first cohort started over the summer, and the district initially invested $500,000 in the program for 500 teachers. Now they’re looking into expanding for another 500 teachers.

“It’s cool. It’s so cool,” said Nataly Bryant, a teacher who works with deaf and hard of hearing students at several Cobb schools. “With each class, it’s real time. I can bring it back and offer it to my students like, right now.”

Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Where Cobb’s program is training current teachers, the IGNITE DeKalb teacher residency program aims to replenish the educator pipeline with people new to the profession. DeKalb pays participants a stipend while they work in a classroom with a veteran teacher at a high-need school. They simultaneously complete classes at Middle Georgia State University toward their master’s degree.

Explore DeKalb schools hope to replenish teacher pipeline with training programs

DeKalb still had more than 150 job openings for teachers in December. More than 400 people expressed interest in the residency program when applications opened in November, and 50 were selected for the first cohort.

It was a bit of a whirlwind, said Cody Green, a paraprofessional in DeKalb County with a bachelor’s degree in history. But now, he’s looking forward to being part of the first group to fill this need in DeKalb.

“I didn’t realize how much of a privilege it would be,” he said. “It’s kind of just now setting in how big of a deal this is for this county.”