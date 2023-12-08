Marietta student found threat written on school bathroom wall

A student at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy reported finding a threat written on a bathroom wall at the school on Friday.
The threat referenced harming an unspecified staff member, the school’s principal said in a message to families. The threat was not directed toward any student and did not reference a school shooting or a weapon.
“We believe multiple students saw the threat and that it may be a topic of conversation among students,” Principal Keynun Campbell wrote in the message.
A student reported the threat around 1:30 p.m., and the school added additional supervision for the afternoon. The school is collaborating with the Marietta Police Department to investigate the threat.
Another threat was found in a bathroom at Marietta Middle School in October, the Marietta Daily Journal reported. That threat referenced a shooting and listed specific dates.
About the Author