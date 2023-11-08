Funeral planned for Israeli soldier from metro Atlanta killed in attack

The 20-year-old Israeli-American was a police officer with the Israel Defense Forces.

Lubin will be buried at Mount Herzl, Israel’s national cemetery. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, which is 3 a.m. in Atlanta. Her parents, David and Robin, arrived in Israel on Wednesday, a relative said.

Lubin, the oldest of four siblings, graduated from Dunwoody High School before she immigrated to Israel.

Georgia leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp, and those who knew Lubin expressed condolences this week.

“Everybody who knew her, knew her as a loving, vivacious, caring person,” her uncle Rick Halpern told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She also was a very strong person, and tough.”

Lubin was killed Monday near the Old City of Jerusalem by a knife-wielding 16-year-old, who also wounded another Israeli officer; the attacker was shot and killed by other IDF soldiers, according to The Jerusalem Post.