Fulton school board renews two charter schools

The Fulton County Board of Education approved renewal requests for two of its charter schools at a meeting Thursday. Amana Academy, a K-8 school focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), was renewed for five years. Skyview High School, which aims to help students at risk of dropping out earn their diplomas, received a four-year renewal.

Fulton prefers its charter schools outperform district and state averages on standardized tests in order to be renewed. Amana, which has been open for two decades, has consistently achieved that standard despite being a Title I school, meaning the majority of its students come from economically disadvantaged homes. Scores have dropped somewhat for students of color at Amana in recent years, and the district noted the school will need to address that gap in the next five years.

Skyview, which opened in 2016, didn’t outperform state or district averages, but Fulton officials noted that the school exceeded its reading improvement goals and increased its number of high school graduates each year.