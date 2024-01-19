Fulton school board renews two charter schools

The Fulton County Board of Education approved renewal requests for two of its charter schools at a meeting Thursday. Amana Academy, a K-8 school focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), was renewed for five years. Skyview High School, which aims to help students at risk of dropping out earn their diplomas, received a four-year renewal.
Fulton prefers its charter schools outperform district and state averages on standardized tests in order to be renewed. Amana, which has been open for two decades, has consistently achieved that standard despite being a Title I school, meaning the majority of its students come from economically disadvantaged homes. Scores have dropped somewhat for students of color at Amana in recent years, and the district noted the school will need to address that gap in the next five years.
Skyview, which opened in 2016, didn’t outperform state or district averages, but Fulton officials noted that the school exceeded its reading improvement goals and increased its number of high school graduates each year.
At a work session earlier this month, Fulton County Superintendent Mike Looney said sometimes the district offers a shorter charter term for schools that aren’t performing as well as officials would like.
“We have an example where we did not renew (a charter school) for five years, but we gave a three-year renewal,” he said. “And as a result of that, the school’s performance started increasing. So that’s a tool that we use as leverage.”
What is a charter school?
Charter schools are public schools, but have more flexibility and autonomy than traditional public schools. In exchange for that flexibility, schools usually have to show increased student achievement. The schools operate under the terms of a charter, which is approved either by a local board of education or the State Charter Schools Commission.
Because charters are public schools, they can’t charge tuition and must serve all students. Charter schools typically have their own board of directors and administrators.
Since they have more autonomy than traditional schools, charters can offer unique educational programs, such as schools that focus on math and science or fine arts curricula.
