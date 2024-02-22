Foul play suspected in death of UGA student on campus

It was a somber day at UGA as word of the death spread. Adding to the mood was news that another student died on campus late Wednesday. No foul play is suspected in the earlier death.

Morehead said classes were canceled for Thursday evening and Friday. Some other campus events, including a performance by the UGA Symphony Orchestra scheduled for Thursday night, were also canceled. Classes are expected to resume Monday.

“The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University,” Morehead said. “Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one of our students in Brumby Hall last night. As we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students.”

A heavy police presence was visible for hours Thursday afternoon near the intramural fields on East Campus, where officers were seen stopping cars and speaking to drivers attempting to leave the area. Students and others were asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

It all started when police received a call just after noon Thursday from a person “concerned for the welfare of a friend” who had not returned from a morning run at the intramural fields.

UGA investigators began searching the area at 12:20 p.m., and the woman’s body was discovered at approximately 12:38 p.m. She was found in the woods behind Lake Herrick. Officers immediately began rendering medical aid. When emergency responders arrived, they determined the student was dead, according to a special safety update posted on X, previously known as Twitter.

Morehead met Thursday afternoon with members of the victim’s sorority.

Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said he was at the scene Thursday afternoon, but could not comment on a suspected cause of death.

A student described the day as “dreary.”

“I’m not going out this weekend. Probably not going out for a long time,” a student who asked not be identified told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And I know a lot of people going home this weekend.”

Added another student: “I hope everyone stays safe”

A press conference is scheduled for 7 p.m. An AJC reporter will attend.

Anyone with information that could help investigators was asked to contact UGA police at 706-542-2200.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.