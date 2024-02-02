BreakingNews
DeKalb crews working to fix water main break that caused school closures

DeKalb County officials are working to repair a water main break on McClendon Drive. The break is causing water pressure issues and prompted school closures Friday morning. (John Spink/jspink@ajc.com)

33 minutes ago

A water main break in DeKalb County prompted school closures and affected water pressure on Friday morning, officials announced.

Residents and businesses could expect the break on the 800 block of McClendon Drive to cause periods of “low to no water pressure” and cause delays for motorists, according to a news release from the county.

Georgia Power crews were on the scene shortly before 9 a.m. to secure a compromised power pole, DeKalb County officials said in an 8:40 a.m. update. Then, DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews would repair the water main.

City Schools of Decatur closed all schools and offices on Friday, and notified families that the repairs were expected to take at least five hours. Most Decatur schools had no or low water pressure, the small school system stated. And officials expect the pressure would decrease “due to the magnitude of the water main break.”

Some children were already at school when the issue occurred, and district officials urged parents to pick their children up as soon as possible. After school activities and athletics were also canceled.

The larger DeKalb County School District had not announced any closures at the time of publication.

Amber Dixon, whose children are in kindergarten and fifth grade at McClendon Elementary in the DeKalb County School District, was picking her children up from school on Friday morning. The school had no running water, she said.

“I’m sure they’re dealing with a lot,” she said. “There’s obviously parents who don’t have any other options.”

In her neighborhood near the school, Dixon said some people were trapped inside their homes because of the water.

DeKalb County is expected to provide more updates throughout the repair.

