Cobb schools hosting job fairs for support staff

The Cobb County School District is looking to hire support staff in job fairs on Tuesday and Thursday.
The state’s second-largest school district is accepting applications for paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food nutrition workers, school nurses and custodians, as well as campus police officers. Candidates can meet with hiring supervisors at the in-person events this week.
The first is Tuesday at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, and the second is Thursday at Riverside EpiCenter in Austell. Each will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.
Interested candidates can complete an application ahead of time on the district’s website. Attendees can also register for the event online.
There are currently openings for more than 200 classified positions — non-teaching or administrative jobs in the school system — listed on the district’s website. The Cobb school board approved raises earlier this year ranging from 7.5% to 12.1% for most full-time employees.
