Cobb schools hosting job fairs for support staff

The Cobb County School District is looking to hire support staff in job fairs on Tuesday and Thursday.

The state’s second-largest school district is accepting applications for paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food nutrition workers, school nurses and custodians, as well as campus police officers. Candidates can meet with hiring supervisors at the in-person events this week.

The first is Tuesday at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, and the second is Thursday at Riverside EpiCenter in Austell. Each will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.