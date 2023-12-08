Cobb schools announces 2024 high school graduation schedule

The Cobb County School District announced the dates that high school seniors will graduate this spring.
The ceremonies will start on Monday, May 20 and go through Sunday, May 25.
Information about each school’s ceremonies and how to access live streams will be shared on the district’s website in the coming months.
The ceremonies will take place at the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center unless otherwise noted. The district announced in 2023 its intent to build a new multipurpose facility big enough to host commencement ceremonies, but it has not yet begun building the new venue.
The graduation dates are:
- Allatoona High: May 24, 9 a.m., Allatoona Stadium
- Campbell High: May 25, 10 a.m.
- Cobb Horizon High and Cobb Online Learning Academy: May 20, 3:30 p.m.
- Harrison High: May 23, 10 a.m.
- Hillgrove High: May 24, 7 p.m.
- Kell High: May 23, 2:30 p.m.
- Kennesaw Mountain High: May 25, 2:30 p.m.
- Lassiter High: May 24, 10 a.m.
- McEachern High: May 23, 9 a.m., Cantrell Stadium
- North Cobb High: May 23, 7 p.m.
- Osborne High: May 21, 3:30 p.m.
- Pebblebrook High: May 22, 3:30 p.m.
- Pope High: May 22, 7:30 p.m.
- South Cobb High: May 20, 7:30 p.m.
- Sprayberry High: May 25, 7 p.m.
- Walton High: May 24, 2:30 p.m.
- Wheeler High: May 21, 7:30 p.m.
