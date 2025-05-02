Data shows that the LGBTQ community is at higher risk of Alzheimer’s than most, and Wharton says studying a high-risk group is the most efficient way to help all patients battling the disease for which there is currently no cure.

“It will ultimately lower the incidence and prevalence of the disease, which does help the larger community because it’s going to reduce taxpayer dollars,” said Wharton, who was in year three of the award. “We’ve already spent over $1.7 million, so this is going to be a sunk cost for the American taxpayer.”

Of the 1,057 participants in Wharton’s study, 37 were transgender.

Lost grants mean lost jobs, and potentially lost young scientists, who may turn to more stable careers. University of Georgia professor Erin Dolan also lost an NIH grant providing research training to underrepresented groups. “How are you going to train the next generation of researchers without research training grants?” she said.