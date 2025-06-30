When does school start headline - DO NOT PUBLISH

Education
Education

The school year starts for some metro Atlanta students on July 31.
Corbitt VanDuzer, 6, strikes a pose for her mother, teacher Kathryn VanDuzer, before her first day of first grade at Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur, GA on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Summer officially started about a week ago, but in a few weeks it will be time to go back to school for Georgia’s students.

Some school districts are already preparing for the return. Henry County last week held its inaugural “Stuff the Bus” campaign to collect school supplies and essential resources for educators and their students. The school district’s foundation will distribute donated supplies to new teachers during its Orientation for New Educators event in July.

Here’s when the first day of class begins in metro Atlanta’s public school districts:

July 31: Decatur, Henry

Aug. 1: Buford, Cherokee, Coweta, Hall, Marietta, Paulding

Aug. 4: Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Rockdale

Aug. 5: Forsyth

College students have a little more time before classes start.

Here’s the first day of the fall semester for metro Atlanta’s colleges and universities:

Aug. 9: Clayton State University

Aug. 11: University of North Georgia

Aug. 13: University of Georgia, University of West Georgia

Mon., Aug. 18: Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Morris Brown College

Wed., Aug. 20: Agnes Scott College, Morehouse College, Spelman College

Mon., Aug. 25: Georgia State University, Oglethorpe University

Wed., Aug. 27: Emory

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

