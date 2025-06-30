When does school start headline - DO NOT PUBLISH

Summer officially started about a week ago, but in a few weeks it will be time to go back to school for Georgia’s students.

Some school districts are already preparing for the return. Henry County last week held its inaugural “Stuff the Bus” campaign to collect school supplies and essential resources for educators and their students. The school district’s foundation will distribute donated supplies to new teachers during its Orientation for New Educators event in July.

Here’s when the first day of class begins in metro Atlanta’s public school districts: