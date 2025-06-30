When does school start headline - DO NOT PUBLISH

Summer officially started about a week ago, but in a few weeks it will be time to go back to school for Georgia’s students.
Some school districts are already preparing for the return. Henry County last week held its inaugural “Stuff the Bus” campaign to collect school supplies and essential resources for educators and their students. The school district’s foundation will distribute donated supplies to new teachers during its Orientation for New Educators event in July.
Here’s when the first day of class begins in metro Atlanta’s public school districts:
July 31: Decatur, Henry
Aug. 1: Buford, Cherokee, Coweta, Hall, Marietta, Paulding
Aug. 4: Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Rockdale
Aug. 5: Forsyth
College students have a little more time before classes start.
Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC
Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC
Here’s the first day of the fall semester for metro Atlanta’s colleges and universities:
Aug. 9: Clayton State University
Aug. 11: University of North Georgia
Aug. 13: University of Georgia, University of West Georgia
Mon., Aug. 18: Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Morris Brown College
Wed., Aug. 20: Agnes Scott College, Morehouse College, Spelman College
Mon., Aug. 25: Georgia State University, Oglethorpe University
Wed., Aug. 27: Emory
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC
School starts in about a month in metro Atlanta. Check the dates here.
Most students in metro Atlanta will start school the first week of August, while others go back in July. Some school districts are already preparing for the return.
Clayton County again requiring clear backpacks for school year
The policy stems from the 2021-22 school year, when the south metro Atlanta district saw a significant number of weapons brought to the school.
In Georgia, plan to shutter Job Corps training program sparks opposition
Trump’s proposed budget for next fiscal year calls for eliminating the $1.76 billion Job Corps program, a move that could affect many students in Georgia.
Featured
‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home
In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.
‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia
Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood