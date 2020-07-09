Contact us
Newspaper Subscriber Services
- Use our online portal to manage the following services:
- Account Status
- Report a problem
- Vacation stop & restart
- View & pay your bill
- Subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Circulation Customer Care
- For Print Subscriptions, including delivery issues and vacations stops, Call 1-800-933-9771, email customercare@ajc.com or visit ajcdelivers.com
- For Digital Subscriptions & Digital Access to AJCepaper and myAJC.com, Call 1-855-554-8289
- For New Subscriptions- 1-800-933-9771, ajcdelivers.com/subscribe
- Retail Sales Hotline- 404-526-2277
Newsroom Contacts
- For questions or concerns about news articles or photos call 404-526-7003
- Fax 404-526-5746
- Email news briefs: communitynews@ajc.com
- Newsroom staff members: Find a reporter or editor
Newsroom sections
- Calendars: Submit an event
- County by county: communitynews@ajc.com
- Metro: metronews@ajc.com
- Sports: sportsnews@ajc.com
- Business: businessnews@ajc.com
- Living, Go Guide, Sunday Living & Arts: livingnews@ajc.com
Helpful links
Online and Newsroom Services
Tell us what you think
- Send us an email with your thoughts: feedback@ajc.com
Customer Care Contact & Hours
- Monday - Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Holidays: 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Print Subscriptions: 1-800-933-9771
- Digit Subscriptions: 1-855-554-8289
- E-mail: customercare@ajc.com
- Address: 223 Perimeter Center Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30346
- Visitor Parking: Enter driveway at 219 Perimeter Center Pkwy| Map and directions
Requests for removing content or links
- Questions or concerns about AJC articles, blogs, images: If you have other questions or concerns about content and reporting on ajc.com, contact the appropriate editor or staff member from the Newsroom Contacts listed on this page.
- Questions or concerns about email updates, newsletters, or subscription / account-related issues: Please contact Customer Care , as noted above.
- We follow the Golden Rule when it comes to aggregation: we aggregate others the way we would want to be aggregated ourselves. If content from your website or blog has appeared on AJC.com and you'd prefer it be removed and/or not sourced in the future, please let us know. Please be sure to include a link to the story in question and the URL of your site so we may remove it from our sources.
Employment Verification
- Verify Job System is the authorized provider of employment verification services. To verify employment for one of our employees, please visit www.verifyjob.com or call 800.800.4857 and utilize the Cox Company Code (7220).
Advertising Services
- Advertising (Digital and Print inquiries): visit us at www.AJCdigitalmarketing.com or call 404-526-5775
- Shoom eTearSheets (tearsheets)
- Online Classifieds: ajcclassifieds.com
- Employment Advertising: ajcjobs.com
- Real Estate Advertising: ajchomefinder.com
- Classified ad rates
- Classified ad submission
Advertising Contacts
- Digital and print advertising info: www.AJCdigitalmarketing.com or 404-526-5775
- Classifieds Help & Information - 404-577-5772 or 1-800-723-7884, fax 404-526-5904, ajcclass@ajc.com
- Jobs Advertising - 404-526-2500, customerservice@ajcjobs.com
- Legal Advertising - 404-526-5573, fax 404-526-5904, legalclass@ajc.com
- Mail-in - 404-526-5081
- Paid Obituaries - 404-526-5271 | Send us a death notice/obituary
- Religious Advertising - 404-526-5775
- Wedding & Engagement Advertising - 404-526-2724, weddings@ajc.com | Send us a wedding, engagement, anniversary or commitment announcement
- Contact us about a classified ad problem
- Contact us regarding an advertising problem
Leadership Team
- General Manager, Atlanta Journal-Constitution – Brian Cooper, 404-526-5123, bcooper@ajc.com
- Editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Kevin Riley, 404-526-2161, kriley@ajc.com
*please contact for feedback regarding news/editorial content
- Publisher, Verticals – Amy Glennon, 404-526-7237, aglennon@ajc.com
- Senior Vice President, Audience & Group Lead/CMG Newspapers – Mark Medici, 404-526-2804, mark.medici@ajc.com
*please contact for feedback regarding your print/digital subscription
- Vice President, Shared Audience/Print Products - Bill Nagel, 404-526-5885, bill.nagel@coxinc.com
*please contact for feedback regarding delivery of your newspaper
- Vice President, Fulfillment – Joe McKinnon, 770-263-3805, jmckinnon@ajc.com
- Vice President, Advertising Sales – Eric Myers, 404-526-5780, eric.myers@ajc.com
- Vice President, Marketing – Amy Chown, 404-526-7214, achown@ajc.com
- Director of Business Operations – Tom Gutmann, 404-526-5037, tgutmann@ajc.com
- Director of Human Resources – William Riddick Jr., 404-526-2647, William.Riddick@ajc.com
Media Inquiries
- If you are a journalist preparing a news story about the AJC, please contact Drue Miller
Opinion / Editorial Board
- Letters to the Editor - letters@ajc.com, 404-526-7003, fax 404-526-5746 | More info