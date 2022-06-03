Braves Youth Baseball and Softball Coach of the Week 2022 — OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

How to Submit a Nomination. The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on May 31st, 2022, and end at 11:59 PM EST on August 27th, 2022 (the “Contest Period”). Nominations will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on May 31st, 2022, and end at 11:59 PM EST on June 13th, 2022 (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Contest.

To submit a Nomination, Nominators must visit the Braves youth sports Baseball and Softball Coach of the week official nomination page at https://www.ajc.com/life/nominate-a-youth-baseball-or-softball-coach-for-braves-coach-of-the-week/U4VGAL2B65GB3HM4PNPIS5KMWQ/ aka The Website, complete all of the required information and follow all posted instructions to submit a Nomination. Each Nomination should explain in detail how a Nominee demonstrated outstanding dedication to providing youth athletes with exceptional playing experiences and how a Nominee promotes sportsmanship, responsibility, and teamwork.

By submitting a Nomination, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (http://www.ajc.com/visitor_agreement/) and Privacy Policy (http://www.ajc.com/privacy_policy/), and Survey Monkey’s Terms of Use (https://www.surveymonkey.com/mp/policy/terms-of-use/?ut_source=footer) and Privacy Policy (https://www.surveymonkey.com/mp/policy/privacy-policy/?ut_source=footer), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Limit one (1) Nomination per Nominee per Nominator.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of Nominations will void that Nominator’s Nominations and may result in Nominator’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online Nominations will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Contest eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All Nominations become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of Nominations submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Nominations by persons who submit false or misleading information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

Nomination Restrictions.

Your Nomination (1) must be suitable for a general audience; (2) cannot contain any sexually explicit, disparaging, libelous or other inappropriate content (all as determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor); (3) cannot contain any commercial content that promotes any product(s) or service(s) other than Sponsor; and (4) cannot contain any trademarks, copyrighted works or other intellectual property (other than works and intellectual property that you own, or for which you have obtained royalty-free rights for Sponsor to use in connection with this Contest) (collectively, “Authorized Assets”). Any elements appearing in your Nomination must be entirely original, created by you, be in the public domain, or be an Authorized Asset. Use of any materials that are not original to you, not in the public domain, or that are not an Authorized Asset may result in disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Nomination that violates the foregoing restrictions, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Winner Selection.

At the end of the Contest Nomination Period, all eligible Nominations received by Sponsor will be judged by a panel of judges chosen in Sponsor’s sole discretion (“Judging Panel”). The Judging Panel will base its decision on the following weighted criteria (“Judging Criteria”): (1) compelling nature of the Nomination – 40%; (2) adherence to the Nomination requirements – 40%; and (3) the creativity of the story – 20%. The thirty (30) Nominations with the highest cumulative scores for each baseball and softball will each be designated as finalists and subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. A prize will be awarded by random drawing for all eligible nominators that participated, as the Nominator grand prize.

The Judging Panel may judge multiple Nominations from one (1) Nominator that submit similar Nominations; in such a case, the Judging Panel may consider the timing of such Nominations in making its decision but will not be bound to designate as a potential winner the first submission of such similar Nominations. The winners are subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. In the event of a tie, the score for creativity of the story will be used as a tiebreaker. All decisions of the Judging Panel are final.

Finalists will be posted in sets of three (3) for baseball and softball separately each week, on voting pages at ajc.com/bravescoachoftheweek and readers will submit daily votes to decide a weekly winner for both baseball and softball coaches of the week. The finalist with the most votes at the end of their designated week will be deemed the winner. In the event of a tie, a winner will be chosen at random between the finalists tied for the most votes.

Prize Description.

Twenty (20) Coach of the Week Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, twenty (20) Winners will each a $100 gift card to Kroger grocery stores and an autographed baseball by Matt Olsen or Austin Riley. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of prize: $110.

One (1) Nominator grand prize: One (1) winner will receive a $500 gift card to Kroger grocery stores.

Gift card issuer determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Gift cards subject to terms and conditions of gift card issuers.

Winner Notification and Acceptance. Judges’ and Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to this Contest. Potential winners will be notified by telephone number and/or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form. Potential winners will also be announced on the Website.

In order to claim a prize, a potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

Potential winners (both the Nominator and corresponding Nominee) may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Contest Period.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Contest judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes for any reason, including, but not limited to, in the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper operation of the Contest as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Authorization. BY SUBMITTING A NOMINATION, YOU REPRESENT AND WARRANT THAT (I) YOUR NOMINATION IS ORIGINAL, WAS LEGALLY OBTAINED AND CREATED, AND DOES NOT INFRINGE THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OR OTHER LEGAL, EQUITABLE, OR MORAL RIGHTS OF ANY THIRD PARTY; (II) YOU HAVE OBTAINED PERMISSION TO SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION FROM EVERYONE NAMED, DESCRIBED, OR APPEARING IN YOUR NOMINATION AND FROM THE OWNERS OF ALL LOCATIONS APPEARING IN YOUR NOMINATION, AND YOU CAN MAKE THOSE AUTHORIZATIONS AVAILABLE TO SPONSOR UPON REQUEST; (III) THE NOMINATION YOU ARE SUBMITTING HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN PUBLISHED OR ACCEPTED FOR PUBLICATION AND IS NOT CURRENTLY UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PUBLICATION; AND (IV) YOU WILL NOT DISSEMINATE OR OTHERWISE SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION TO ANY OTHER ENTITY FOR PUBLICATION.

Publicity Release. BY SUBMITTING A NOMINATION, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, COX ENTERPRISES, LLC AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR NOMINATION ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR NOMINATION AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY SUBMITTING A NOMINATION, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR NOMINATIONS, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

Indemnification. If any Released Parties’ use of your Nomination causes such Released Party to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

If any Released Parties’ use of your Nomination causes such Released Party to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE. Limitations of Liability. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS CONTEST, INCLUDING THE WEB SITE AND THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE CONTEST; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE CONTEST; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE CONTEST, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Contest. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize based on which entries received the highest scores according to the judging criteria.