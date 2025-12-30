A look back at 2025 with UATL’s Gavin Godfrey

As the year winds down it’s time to rejoice, recap and reflect.
UATL’s staff members are looking back at Black culture and remembering what mattered in 2025. In this story, editor Gavin Godfrey shares memories of the year that was.
Outkast getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s the closest thing to winning a championship we’ve had since the Braves won it all in 2021.
The UATL team. Why? Some of the hardest-working Black journalists in the country. In light of news that the AJC is sunsetting print, I’d be remiss to not mention Black AJCers — past and present. Y’all the paved the way for Black kids to imagine paths the led to newsrooms like this one. Thank you.
“God Does Like Ugly” from JID. It’s a lyrical reminder that one of the best rappers alive lives and breathes the same Atlanta air as us.
I’ll give you two: “Sinners” and “Weapons.” The former was director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan at their peak powers. The latter can only be seen, not described. Both were two of the best horror flicks of the past decade.
Brands like Eastside Golf and Trap Golf bringing Black culture to greens across the country.
Sorry, Gen Alpha and Gen Z, the 6-7 mentions gotta go.
Atlanta’s bubbling Black punk scene.
Beautifully hectic. But, hey, FIFA, my city says, “We ready!”
