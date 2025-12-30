A look back at 2025 with UATL’s Gavin Godfrey

(From left): AJC editor Gavin Godfrey, reporter Brooke Howard, Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor, reporter Najja Parker and reporter Brooke Howard pose before a UATL podcast taping during a Hawks practice at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

UATL’s staff members are looking back at Black culture and remembering what mattered in 2025. In this story, editor Gavin Godfrey shares memories of the year that was.

What was one of the biggest moments in Black culture in Atlanta in 2025?

Outkast getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s the closest thing to winning a championship we’ve had since the Braves won it all in 2021.

Name someone who mattered in Black culture.

The UATL team. Why? Some of the hardest-working Black journalists in the country. In light of news that the AJC is sunsetting print, I’d be remiss to not mention Black AJCers — past and present. Y’all the paved the way for Black kids to imagine paths the led to newsrooms like this one. Thank you.

What was one of your favorite albums released in 2025, and why?

“God Does Like Ugly” from JID. It’s a lyrical reminder that one of the best rappers alive lives and breathes the same Atlanta air as us.

Tell us which movie you loved most this year, and why.

I’ll give you two: “Sinners” and “Weapons.” The former was director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan at their peak powers. The latter can only be seen, not described. Both were two of the best horror flicks of the past decade.