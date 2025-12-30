Unapologetically ATL

A look back at 2025 with UATL’s Gavin Godfrey

Team’s resident ATLien recalls year of celebrating Outkast, Black journalists and hopefully bidding adieu to ‘6-7.′
(From left): AJC editor Gavin Godfrey, reporter Brooke Howard, Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor, reporter Najja Parker and reporter Brooke Howard pose before a UATL podcast taping during a Hawks practice at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
(From left): AJC editor Gavin Godfrey, reporter Brooke Howard, Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor, reporter Najja Parker and reporter Brooke Howard pose before a UATL podcast taping during a Hawks practice at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
2 hours ago

As the year winds down it’s time to rejoice, recap and reflect.

UATL’s staff members are looking back at Black culture and remembering what mattered in 2025. In this story, editor Gavin Godfrey shares memories of the year that was.

What was one of the biggest moments in Black culture in Atlanta in 2025?

Outkast getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s the closest thing to winning a championship we’ve had since the Braves won it all in 2021.

RELATED
Outkast celebrates Rock Hall induction with Donald Glover, Killer Mike

Name someone who mattered in Black culture.

The UATL team. Why? Some of the hardest-working Black journalists in the country. In light of news that the AJC is sunsetting print, I’d be remiss to not mention Black AJCers — past and present. Y’all the paved the way for Black kids to imagine paths the led to newsrooms like this one. Thank you.

What was one of your favorite albums released in 2025, and why?

“God Does Like Ugly” from JID. It’s a lyrical reminder that one of the best rappers alive lives and breathes the same Atlanta air as us.

Tell us which movie you loved most this year, and why.

I’ll give you two: “Sinners” and “Weapons.” The former was director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan at their peak powers. The latter can only be seen, not described. Both were two of the best horror flicks of the past decade.

What do you think changed in Black culture for the better in 2025?

Brands like Eastside Golf and Trap Golf bringing Black culture to greens across the country.

RELATED
How Trap Golf brings Black players to the greens

What is something you hope to leave in 2025 and not revisit in 2026?

Sorry, Gen Alpha and Gen Z, the 6-7 mentions gotta go.

What was something that people should have paid more attention to this year, in your opinion?

Atlanta’s bubbling Black punk scene.

Loading...

What do you expect Atlanta to be like during the World Cup?

Beautifully hectic. But, hey, FIFA, my city says, “We ready!

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.

About the Author

Gavin Godfrey is an editor and Team Lead for UATL, the AJC's Black culture franchise. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta who's covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

More Stories

The Latest

YOUNG THUG CONCERT

PHOTOS: Young Thug hometown show in Atlanta

Keep Reading

The Win Column: Some 2025 faves

Viral UGA fan who refused to sing ‘Rocky Top’ surprised with Sugar Bowl tickets

Amie Green Named Chief Marketing Officer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Featured

GA 400 Trees

Hundreds of trees on Ga. 400 are gone. Here is why.

Home Depot bought a newspaper ad for its 1979 grand opening. Then it didn’t run.

It’s finally starting to feel more like winter as ‘brutal’ temps move in