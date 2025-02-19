Winter weather advisory issued for Georgia until 1 a.m. Thursday

On Wednesday at 6:53 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in effect until Thursday at 1 a.m. The advisory is for Cherokee, Paulding and Haralson counties.
The NWS says, "Snow accumulations near half an inch on elevated surfaces."
"The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes," describes the NWS. "Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1."
Winter weather driving safety: Navigating the chill with expert tips from the NWS
Winter's icy grip often turns roads treacherous, leading to over 6,000 weather-related vehicle fatalities and more than 480,000 injuries each year. When you find yourself on snowy or freezing rain-slicked roads, your top priority should be safety. Slow down and exercise caution. In temperatures near freezing, it's prudent to assume icy patches on the road and adjust your driving accordingly. Be on alert for ice accumulating on power lines and tree branches, as they may break and fall. If possible, avoid driving in these conditions altogether. But if you must venture out, choose routes with fewer trees and power lines, and never touch a downed power line. If you encounter one, dial 911 immediately. Here are additional winter driving tips from the NWS:
Share your travel plans:
When venturing out of town in hazardous winter weather, be sure to inform family or friends of your destination, your intended route, and your estimated arrival time.
Prepare your vehicle:
Ensure your gas tank is full and equip your vehicle with essential winter supplies such as a windshield scraper, jumper cables, a small shovel, flashlight, cell phone, blanket, extra warm clothing, drinking water, and high-calorie non-perishable food.
Stay calm when stranded:
If you become stranded, stay composed. Notify someone about your situation and location. Avoid attempting to walk to safety. Attach a cloth to your car's antenna or mirror to signal that you require assistance. Make your vehicle more visible by using the dome light and flashers.
Be aware of snow plows:
Keep an eye out for snow plows and allow them ample room to pass. Only overtake a plow when you have a clear view of the road ahead.
Check road conditions:
Before embarking on your journey, check the latest road conditions to make informed travel decisions.
These winter driving tips from the NWS are your key to a safer journey on snow-covered roads. By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and ensure your well-being during challenging winter weather.
Source: The National Weather Service
Keep Reading
At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch
While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Cameras, cellphone reveal Westminster teacher’s locations before arriving at lake
The search for a Westminster coach and teacher has entered the 11th day.
Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock
The shock waves are spreading after more than 1,000 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fired over the weekend.
Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more
The automated devices have led to millions of dollars in fines for drivers in the last few years.