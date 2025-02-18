Winter weather advisory for Rabun County for Wednesday and Thursday – up to 3 inches of snow

On Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. a winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid from Wednesday 6 a.m. until Thursday noon for Rabun County.
The NWS states, "Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph."
"Icing may create slippery conditions on roads, bridges and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes," says the NWS. "Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1."
Driving through winter: Expert tips from the NWS for a safe journey
Winter's icy grip often turns roads treacherous, leading to over 6,000 weather-related vehicle fatalities and more than 480,000 injuries each year. When you find yourself on snowy or freezing rain-slicked roads, your top priority should be safety. Slow down and exercise caution. In temperatures near freezing, it's prudent to assume icy patches on the road and adjust your driving accordingly. Be on alert for ice accumulating on power lines and tree branches, as they may break and fall. If possible, avoid driving in these conditions altogether. But if you must venture out, choose routes with fewer trees and power lines, and never touch a downed power line. If you encounter one, dial 911 immediately. Here are additional winter weather driving tips:
Share your travel plans:
When traveling out of town in hazardous winter weather, inform your family or friends of your destination, planned route, and estimated time of arrival.
Prepare your vehicle:
Ensure your gas tank is full and equip your vehicle with essential winter supplies, including a windshield scraper, jumper cables, a small shovel, flashlight, cell phone, blanket, extra warm clothing, drinking water, and high-calorie non-perishable food.
Stay calm when stranded:
If you become stranded, stay composed. Notify someone about your situation and location. Avoid attempting to walk to safety. Attach a cloth to your car's antenna or mirror to signal that you require assistance. Make your vehicle more visible by using the dome light and flashers.
Be aware of snow plows:
Keep an eye out for snow plows and provide them with ample room to pass. Only overtake a plow when you have a clear view of the road ahead.
Check road conditions:
Before embarking on your journey, check the latest road conditions to make informed travel decisions.
These winter driving tips from the NWS are your key to a safer journey on snow-covered roads. By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and ensure your well-being during challenging winter weather.
Source: The National Weather Service
