Winter weather advisory affecting Georgia Wednesday and Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory at 3:04 a.m. on Tuesday valid from Wednesday 1 a.m. until Thursday 1 a.m. The advisory is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White and Floyd counties.
The NWS adds, "Total snow accumulations around half an inch. Locally higher amounts, near an inch, may occur above 2500 ft."
"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes," explains the NWS. "Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1."
Winter driving guide: Tips from the NWS for safe and sound travels
Winter weather can make driving treacherous, leading to over 6,000 weather-related vehicle fatalities and over 480,000 injuries each year. When traveling during snow or freezing rain, prioritize safety by slowing down. In near-freezing temperatures, it's safest to assume that icy conditions exist on roadways and adjust your driving accordingly. Be cautious of ice accumulating on power lines or tree branches, which can lead to snapping and falling hazards. If possible, avoid driving in such conditions. If you must venture out, opt for routes with fewer trees and power lines. Never touch a downed power line, and immediately dial 911 if you come across one. Here are additional winter weather driving tips:
Share your travel plans:
When traveling out of town in hazardous winter weather, inform your family or friends of your destination, planned route, and estimated time of arrival.
Prepare your vehicle:
Ensure your gas tank is full and equip your vehicle with essential winter supplies, including a windshield scraper, jumper cables, a small shovel, flashlight, cell phone, blanket, extra warm clothing, drinking water, and high-calorie non-perishable food.
Stay calm when stranded:
If you become stranded, stay composed. Notify someone about your situation and location. Avoid attempting to walk to safety. Attach a cloth to your car's antenna or mirror to signal that you require assistance. Make your vehicle more visible by using the dome light and flashers.
Be mindful of snow plows:
Keep an eye out for snow plows and provide them with ample room to pass. Only overtake a plow when you have a clear view of the road ahead.
Check road conditions:
Before embarking on your journey, verify the current road conditions to make informed travel decisions.
Stay safe on wintry roads with these valuable winter driving tips from the NWS, and reduce the risk of accidents during challenging weather conditions.
Source: The National Weather Service
