Update: Wind advisory issued for Northeast Georgia for Sunday

An updated wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday at 11:50 p.m. valid for Sunday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.
The NWS adds, "Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected."
"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," comments the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."
Source: The National Weather Service
Keep Reading
At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch
While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia
President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?
15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?