Update: Wind advisory issued for Northeast Georgia for Sunday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 4 hours ago

An updated wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday at 11:50 p.m. valid for Sunday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.

The NWS adds, "Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," comments the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."

Source: The National Weather Service

