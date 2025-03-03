Wind advisory issued for Georgia for Tuesday and Wednesday

On Monday at 1:32 p.m. a wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid from Tuesday 1 p.m. until Wednesday 1 a.m. The advisory is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Harris, Talbot, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Stewart and Webster counties.
The NWS states, "South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected."
"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," describes the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."
Source: The National Weather Service
